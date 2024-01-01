We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” 16:9 IPS 4K Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Multi (Size(Inch))
27
-
Multi (Panel Type)
IPS
-
Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))
sRGB 99%
-
Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))
0.1554mm x 0.1554mm
-
Multi (Aspect Ratio)
16:9
-
Multi (Resolution)
3840x2160
-
Multi (Brightness(Typ.))
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Multi (DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Multi (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))
178/178(CR≥10)
-
Multi (Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare))
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
Yes(x1, ver 1.2)
-
Signal Input (USB type-C)
Yes(x1, 60W PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz
-
Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])
Rear
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])
Rear
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
140W Adapter
-
Input/Output (Input)
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))
1.2W
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
40~60Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
56Hz ~ 61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Video (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
Key Location
Front
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Languange (Number of Language)
16
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Down
2 (2 Downsteam ports, 1 additional service port)
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
PBP
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Marker
Yes
-
DICOM Mode
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray
-
B/Cover
White High glossy
-
Stand
White High glossy / Silver spray
-
Base
Silver Spray
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes (-3~20)
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
Yes (range 110mm)
-
Pivot
Yes
-
Dual Hinge
No
-
Others
No
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (with Stand))
615*222.6*425.2
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (without Stand))
615*42.7*365.1
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Box)
835*476*171
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Wall Mount)
100mm x100mm
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))
6.2kg
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))
4.7kg
-
Weight (Kg) (Box)
10.1kg
-
Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
364/728/784
-
Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
288/672/784
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Box Printing Type
Offset
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
ERP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
Yes (1m Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)
-
USB Type A to C
Yes (USB Data)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.