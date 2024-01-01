Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27” 16:9 IPS 4K Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

27” 16:9 IPS 4K Monitor

27UD88-W

27” 16:9 IPS 4K Monitor

(0)
Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Multi (Size(Inch))

    27

  • Multi (Panel Type)

    IPS

  • Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))

    sRGB 99%

  • Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))

    10bit(8bit + A-FRC)

  • Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))

    0.1554mm x 0.1554mm

  • Multi (Aspect Ratio)

    16:9

  • Multi (Resolution)

    3840x2160

  • Multi (Brightness(Typ.))

    Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

  • Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Multi (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Multi (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))

    178/178(CR≥10)

  • Multi (Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare))

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input (HDMI)

    Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

  • Signal Input (DisplayPort)

    Yes(x1, ver 1.2)

  • Signal Input (USB type-C)

    Yes(x1, 60W PD, DP Alt. Mode, Data), UHD@60Hz

  • Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])

    Rear

  • Audio Output (Headphone Out)

    Yes

  • Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])

    Rear

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    140W Adapter

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))

    1.2W

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)

    40~60Hz

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    30kHz ~ 135kHz

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    56Hz ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC (DP)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC (USB-C)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)

  • Video (USB-C)

    3840x2160@60Hz

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Joystick

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    White

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    White Blinking

  • Key Location

    Front

OSD

  • Languange (Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean

  • Languange (Number of Language)

    16

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB_Down

    2 (2 Downsteam ports, 1 additional service port)

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (2.2)

  • PBP

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

  • Marker

    Yes

  • DICOM Mode

    Yes

  • Quick Charge

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray

  • B/Cover

    White High glossy

  • Stand

    White High glossy / Silver spray

  • Base

    Silver Spray

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes (-3~20)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    No

  • Height(mm)

    Yes (range 110mm)

  • Pivot

    Yes

  • Dual Hinge

    No

  • Others

    No

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (with Stand))

    615*222.6*425.2

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (without Stand))

    615*42.7*365.1

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Box)

    835*476*171

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Wall Mount)

    100mm x100mm

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))

    6.2kg

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))

    4.7kg

  • Weight (Kg) (Box)

    10.1kg

  • Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

    364/728/784

  • Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

    288/672/784

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Box Printing Type

    Offset

  • Handle

    Handle Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • EPEAT Gold

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • ERP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DP to DP

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type C to C

    Yes (1m Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)

  • USB Type A to C

    Yes (USB Data)

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Calibration Report(Paper)

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

Our picks for you