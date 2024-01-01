We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED LCD Monitor E60 Series
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Product Type
Monitor
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
23
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Color Gamut
0.68
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
DVI-D
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adapter
-
Normal On(Typ.)
30W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
Less than 1W
-
DC Off(Max)
Less than 0.5W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
Photo effect
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
White Glossy
-
Stand Color
Light Brown (Transparency)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
542.3x172x412
-
Box
620x454x149
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.57kg
-
Set (without Stand)
2.32kg
-
Box
4.6kg
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
