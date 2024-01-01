We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (22" Diagonal)
All Spec
SIGNAL INPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Jack Location
Back (horizontal)
AUDIO OUTPUT
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location
Back
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
19V/1.3A
CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA)
20W
-
Normal On(typ.)
23W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
D-SUB
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56 ~ 75Hz
HDMI
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56Hz ~ 75Hz
PC
-
D-sub
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
VIDEO
-
HDMI
1080P
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
6
-
Key Type
Tact Type
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
Key Location
Bottom
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi
-
Number of Language
17
PICTURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black high glossy
-
B/Cover
Black hairline + texture
-
Stand
Black high glossy
-
Base
Black high glossy
-
Others
Black Texture
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 20º(rear)
DIMENSION
-
Set with Stand (W x D x H) (mm)
508.4x187.4x387.6
-
Set without Stand (W*D*H) (mm)
508.4x57.3x313.1
-
Box (mm)
577x381x118
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75x75
WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand) (Kg)
2.7
-
Set (without Stand) (Kg)
2.5
-
Box (Kg)
4
STUFFING
-
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
N/A
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
900/1980/2200
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
undefined
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
HDMI
Option
