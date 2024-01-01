We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor (23.8"" Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size(Inch / cm)
23.8“ / 60.4cm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
72%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
16.7M colors
-
Pixel pitch(mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness(Typ.)
250cd/m2(Typ.) 200cd/m2(Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1(Typ.)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Response Time(GTG)
5ms(Faster)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (D-Sub)
YES(1ea)
-
Signal Input (DVI-D)
No
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
YES(ver1.4.1ea)
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
No
-
Signal Input (USB-C)
No
-
Signal Input (USB Hub)
No
-
Signal Input (Jack Location)
Back (horizontal)
-
Audio Input (PC Audio In)
No
-
Audio Input (Mic In)
No
-
Audio Input (Others)
No
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
Audio Output (Line-out)
No
-
Audio Output (Others)
No
-
Audio Output (Jack Location)
Back (horizontal)
SPEAKER
-
Type
No
-
Audio output (watt)
No
-
Others
No
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adapter
-
Input/Output (Input)
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output (Output)
19V/1.3A
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(EPA))
26W
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))
30W
-
Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))
Under 0.3W
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz
-
D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)
1920x1080 / 60Hz
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
No
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
No
-
DVI-D (Max Resolution / Hz)
NO
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
48~75Hz
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
1920x1080 / 75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
No
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
No
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
No
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
No
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
No
-
USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)
No
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
1920x1080
-
PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))
1920x1080
-
PC (Display Port & USB-C)
NO
-
Video (HDMI)
1080P
CONTROL KEY
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))
1
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Type)
Joystick
-
Whole OSD Button (LED Color(On mode))
No
-
Whole OSD Button (LED Color(Power save mode))
No
-
Whole OSD Button ([ Key Location ])
Back Bottom
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese
-
Languange (Number of Language)
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture (Picture Mode)
Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game
-
Picture (Original Ratio)
Wide/Original
-
Picture (Super Resolution+)
Yes
-
Picture (Black Level)
Yes
-
Picture (DFC)
Yes
-
Picture (PIP/PBP (HW))
No
-
Picture (Others)
No
-
Sound (Maxx Audio)
No
-
Sound (Others)
No
-
Color (Gamma Control)
Yes
-
Color (Color Temperature)
Yes
-
Color (R/G/B Color Control)
Yes
-
Color (Others)
No
-
Gaming (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)
No
-
Gaming (Adaptive Sync)
YES(FreesyncTM)
-
Gaming (Black Stabilizer)
Yes
-
Gaming (DAS Mode)
Yes
-
Gaming (Crosshair)
Yes
-
Gaming (Response Time Control)
Yes
-
Gaming (Others)
No
-
Special Feature (Color Calibrated)
No
-
Special Function (Flicker Safe)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Automatic Standby)
Yes
-
Special Feature (DDC/CI)
Yes
-
Special Feature (HDCP(Digital Port Only))
YES(Ver 1.4)
-
Special Feature (Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only))
Yes
-
Special Feature (Remote Control)
No
-
Special Feature (OSD Lock)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Machanical Switch)
No
-
Special Feature (Plug & Play)
Yes
-
SW Application (True Color Finder)
No
-
SW Application (True Color Pro)
No
-
SW Application (Dual Controller)
No
-
SW Application (On Screen Control)
Yes(2.0)
-
SW Application (Others)
No
COLOR
-
Front
Matt Black
-
B/Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Matt Black
-
Base
Matt Black
-
Others
Matt Black
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~20
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
No
-
Pivot
No
-
Wall Mount(mm)
75x75
-
Others
No
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (with Stand))
555x181.9x421
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (without Stand))
555x38.4x330.9
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Box)
688x390x124
-
Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Wall Mount size (mm))
75x75
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))
3.1
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))
2.8
-
Weight (Kg) (Box)
4.2
-
Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
748/1564/1748
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
TCO
No
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
No
-
TUV-Ergo
No
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 7.0
No
-
ERP
Yes
-
ISO13406-2
No
-
EPEAT
No
-
VESA wall mount standard
No
-
Windows
Win10
-
VCCI(Japan)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB
No
-
Display Port
NO
-
Stand body, Stand base
Yes
-
Cable holder
No
-
Others
CD,Manual,ESG
