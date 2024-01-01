Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" Full HD 3-Side Virtually Borderless IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

24MK600M-B

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Size(Inch / cm)

    23.8“ / 60.4cm

  • Panel Type

    IPS 3-Side Virtually Borderless

  • Color Gamut (CIE1931)

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    16.7M colors

  • Pixel pitch(mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness(Typ.)

    250cd/m2(Typ.) 200cd/m2(Min.)

  • Contrast Ratio(Original)

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • (DFC)

    Mega

  • Response Time(GTG)

    5ms(Faster)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input (D-Sub)

    YES(1ea)

  • Signal Input (DVI-D)

    No

  • Signal Input (HDMI)

    YES(2ea)

  • Signal Input (DisplayPort)

    No

  • Signal Input (USB-C)

    No

  • Signal Input (USB Hub)

    No

  • Signal Input (Jack Location)

    Back(Horizontal)

  • Audio Input (PC Audio In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Mic In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Others)

    No

  • Audio Output (Headphone Out)

    Yes

  • Audio Output (Line-out)

    No

  • Audio Output (Others)

    No

  • Audio Output (Jack Location)

    Back(Horizontal)

SPEAKER

  • Type

    No

  • Audio output (watt)

    No

  • Others

    No

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Adapter

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Input/Output (Output)

    19V/1.3A

  • Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))

    17.5W

  • Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))

    Under 0.3W

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)

    1920x1080 / 60Hz

  • DVI-D (H-Frequency)

    No

  • DVI-D (V-Frequency)

    No

  • DVI-D (Max Resolution / Hz)

    NO

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

    1920x1080 / 75Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    No

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    No

  • DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

    No

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    No

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    No

  • USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)

    No

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920x1080

  • PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))

    1920x1080

  • PC (Display Port & USB-C)

    NO

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080P

CONTROL KEY

  • Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))

    1

  • Whole OSD Button (Key Type)

    Joystick

  • Whole OSD Button (LED Color(On mode))

    No

  • Whole OSD Button (LED Color(Power save mode))

    No

  • Whole OSD Button ([ Key Location ])

    Bottom

OSD

  • Languange (Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Traditional Chinese

  • Languange (Number of Language)

    18

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture (Picture Mode)

    Custom, Reader, Color Weakness, Photo, Cinema, Game

  • Picture (Original Ratio)

    Wide/Original

  • Picture (Super Resolution+)

    Yes

  • Picture (Black Level)

    Yes

  • Picture (DFC)

    Yes

  • Picture (PIP/PBP (HW))

    No

  • Picture (Others)

    No

  • Sound (Maxx Audio)

    No

  • Sound (Others)

    No

  • Color (Gamma Control)

    Yes

  • Color (Color Temperature)

    Yes

  • Color (R/G/B Color Control)

    Yes

  • Color (Others)

    No

  • Gaming (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)

    No

  • Gaming (Adaptive Sync)

    YES(FreesyncTM)

  • Gaming (Black Stabilizer)

    Yes

  • Gaming (DAS Mode)

    Yes

  • Gaming (Crosshair)

    Yes

  • Gaming (Response Time Control)

    Yes

  • Gaming (Others)

    No

  • Special Feature (Color Calibrated)

    Yes

  • Special Function (Flicker Safe)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Automatic Standby)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (DDC/CI)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (HDCP(Digital Port Only))

    YES(Ver 1.4)

  • Special Feature (Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only))

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Remote Control)

    No

  • Special Feature (OSD Lock)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Machanical Switch)

    No

  • Special Feature (Plug & Play)

    Yes

  • SW Application (True Color Finder)

    No

  • SW Application (True Color Pro)

    No

  • SW Application (Dual Controller)

    No

  • SW Application (On Screen Control)

    Yes(2.0)

  • SW Application (Others)

    No

COLOR

  • Front

    Matt Black

  • B/Cover

    Matt Black

  • Stand

    Matt Black

  • Base

    Matt Black

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -2~15

  • Swivel(Angle)

    No

  • Height(mm)

    No

  • Pivot

    No

  • Wall Mount(mm)

    75x75

  • Others

    No

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (with Stand))

    539.1x182x415.3

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (without Stand))

    539.1x66.5x321.5

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Box)

    611x391x139

  • Dimension W*D*H (cm) (Wall Mount size (mm))

    75x75

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))

    3.1

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))

    2.75

  • Weight (Kg) (Box)

    4.3

  • Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

    675/1,500/1,700

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Stand Packing Type

    None

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Hand hole

STANDARD

  • TCO

    No

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    No

  • TUV-Ergo

    No

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • ERP

    Yes

  • ISO13406-2

    No

  • EPEAT

    Yes

  • VESA wall mount standard

    No

  • Windows

    Win10

  • VCCI(Japan)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB

    No

  • Display Port

    NO

  • Stand body, Stand base

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    No

  • Others

    CD,Manual,ESG

