24" Class Full HD IPS Monitor (24" Diagonal)
All Spec
SIGNAL INPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Jack Location
Back
AUDIO OUTPUT
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location
Back
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA)
17.1W
-
Normal On(typ.)
21W
-
Sleep Mode(Max)
Under 0.3W
-
DC Off(Max)
Under 0.3W
D-SUB
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
DVI-D
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
HDMI
-
H-Frequency
30~83kHz
-
V-Frequency
56~75Hz
PC
-
D-sub
1920 x 1080
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920 x 1080
VIDEO
-
HDMI
1080P
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
Key Location
Bottom
LANGUANGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi,Tradtional Chinese
-
Number of Language
18
PICTURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader 1, Reader 2, Photo, Cinema, Game, Color weakness
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Original Ratio
Yes
-
FreeSync
Off(Default)
GENERAL FUNCTION
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
4 screen split
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
On Screen Contol
Yes
-
Others
Black stabilizer
COLOR
-
Front
Black high glossy
-
B/Cover
Black high glossy
-
Stand
Black high glossy / Texture
-
Base
Black high glossy / Texture
-
Others
Black high glossy
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-2 ~ 15 Degree
DIMENSION
-
Set with Stand (W x D x H) (cm)
541.7 x 186.8 x 416.2
-
Set without Stand (W*D*H) (cm)
541.7 x 91.9 x 321.8
-
Box (cm)
611 x 391 x 139
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
75x75
WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand) (Kg)
3.3
-
Set (without Stand) (Kg)
2.9
-
Box (Kg)
4.6
STUFFING
-
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
864 / 1744 / 2071
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
675 / 1500 / 1700
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
None
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 7.0
Yes
-
ERP
Yes
-
EPEAT(USA)
Yes (Gold)
-
EPEAT(Germany)
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Yes (win10)
-
Others(CCC,KC)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
Stand body
Yes
-
Stand base
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
CD
Yes
-
ESG
Yes
-
Manual
Yes
-
DVI-D
Option
-
HDMI
Option
