27" Full HD Virtually Borderless Design IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" Full HD Virtually Borderless Design IPS Monitor

27MK600M-B

27" Full HD Virtually Borderless Design IPS Monitor

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27.0 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    68.6 cm

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.3114 x 0.3114 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    200 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    600:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti glare ,3H

  • Curved

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    No

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    No

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Wide Color Gamut

    NO

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    No

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Sphere Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • True Color Pro

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    NO

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    Yes(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • DVI

    No

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • DisplayPort

    No

  • Mini DisplayPort

    No

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

    No

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    No

  • USB-C

    No

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    No

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    No

  • Daisy Chain

    No

  • USB Upstream Port

    No

  • USB Downstream Port

    No

  • Audio In

    No

  • Mic In

    No

  • Headphone out

    Yes

  • Line out

    No

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    No

  • Maxx Audio

    No

  • Rich Bass

    No

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    25.5W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    28.0W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    20.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    611.2 x 453.9 x 209.4 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    611.2 x 362.6 x 72.7 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    690 x 432 x 143 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    4.8 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.3 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    6.1 kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    Depend on Country

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    Depend on Country

  • Display Port

    NO

  • mDP to DP

    No

  • Thunderbolt

    No

  • USB Type C

    No

  • USB Type C to A Gender

    No

  • USB A to B

    No

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

  • PC Audio

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    NO

