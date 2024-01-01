We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraWide™ QHD IPS HDR Monitor Ergo
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
34 Inch
-
Size (cm)
86.72cm
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 8bit @ 75Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440 x 1440 8bit @ 75Hz
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
7W
-
Speaker_Channel
2ch
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
AC 100 - 240V 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
67W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
816.5 x 612.4 x 406.4mm(Up)
816.5 x 482.4 x 406.4mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
940.0 x 516.0 x 268.0 mm
-
Weight with Stand
10.8 kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.9 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
15.2 kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension cable 1.2m Black w/ Holder,
Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
