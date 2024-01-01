Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG MyView 32” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS and built-in FHD webcam

32SR85U-W

LG MyView 32” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS and built-in FHD webcam

(0)
Front view

One screen. Endless possibilities.

LG MyView Smart Monitor - One screen. Endless possibilities..

LG MyView Smart Monitor - In your own space, with your own screen.

In your own space, with your own screen

Experience the perfect immersion with a personal screen placed in your own space. Enlarge the small, bring the distant close – effortlessly connect and navigate.

*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.

Work smarter, play better

Make your work smarter and play better with the LG MyView Smart Monitor. You'll get a sharp, vivid image with its 4K IPS display and enjoy its slim design. You can enjoy its many fabulous webOS features even without a PC connection.

Make your work and play smarter with the LG MyView Smart Monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.

iF DESIGN AWARD

Outstanding design for smart monitor

Red Dot [2023]

Winner of product design from Red Dot Design Award 2023

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Computer Peripherals & Accessories

Pick your taste with webOS 23.

Pick your taste with webOS 23

Work without a PC.

Work without a PC

UHD 4K IPS display

Mirror from your devices

UHD 4K IPS display.

UHD 4K IPS display

Control with ThinQ.

Control with ThinQ**

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.

webOS 23 new home

Personalized discoveries await

With webOS 23, explore numerous contents with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV. Also, you can get tailored recommendations from content to music and enjoy built-in apps such as Sports, Game, and LG fitness.

webOS 23 new home.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control and built-in webcam are included in the package.
**You can get recommendations based on your taste, such as profile information, recently played content, and search history.

New User Interfaces

Find quick. Dive in.

Easily manage apps and service cards with the new webOS 23. Plus, access recent apps and check notifications quickly.

Home Office

Home Office ready

Access PC & Cloud PC remotely, and enjoy multiple Home Office services, all without a PC.

AI concierge

Listening to your tastes

Bring out a personal AI concierge by pressing the button on the Magic Remote, and you can get recommendations of keywords based on your preferences any time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Game*

Jump right into the game

No need for a gaming console - play games through LG Myview Smart Monitor. Access cloud games directly from Home and swiftly connect to Twitch and YouTube for game content.

Music

Curated to your tastes

Enjoy customized music immersively with 5W x 2 stereo speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your favorite teams

Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.

*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are not included in the package (sold separately).
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
**Supported services may differ by country.

Built-in Full HD webcam
Built-in Full HD webcam

All set to video calls

Streamline your virtual meetings with a webcam featuring a magnetic detachable design. Its sleek design blends into various spaces, and you can cover it quickly for extra privacy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related video call services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).

Privacy in a snap

The privacy slider instantly covers the camera lens with a single touch, helping to protect your privacy when you want.

Don't miss your voice

A built-in dual microphone vividly captures your voice during video calls—no additional devices needed.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

31.5-inch UHD 4K IPS Display

Great display for both work and play

4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display and up to 95% DCI-P3 reproduces clear images and precise colors at wide angles. It lets you experience dramatic visual immersion, from enjoying entertainment to processing work.

31.5-inch UHD 4K IPS Display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easily control your appliances

The ThinQ Home Dashboard makes life more convenient. Easily check and manage the status of your home appliances on one screen with the remote.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported services may differ by country, and an internet connection is required.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG Myview Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).

Use your phone like a remote

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features, like power on/off, changing channels, and content search.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Myview Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Mirror straight from your devices

Easily share content from your smart device to your monitor with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also enjoy rich sound with Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.

Ultra slim design

Stylish, yet minimal

The Ultra-slim body with a 3-side thin bezel integrates smoothly into your office or home, occupying minimal space. Enjoy an ideal viewing experience with convenient tilt & height adjustment, while the stand's cable hole helps to manage cables easily.

Stylish space-saving design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Tilt: -5~15˚, Height: 0~110mm.

USB Type-C™ (up to 90W)

Easy control and connectivity

Create a less cluttered home office set-up, even in a small space. USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.

With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor. The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).

Multi ports

A variety of interface

LG MyView Smart Monitor offers three USB Type-C™ and two HDMI ports compatible with various devices for a smooth display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.

