LG MyView 32” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor with webOS and built-in FHD webcam
One screen. Endless possibilities.
*Since '24, “LG SMART Monitor” has been rebranded as “LG MyView Smart Monitor”. Depending on the time of purchase, the same model may be labeled as LG SMART Monitor on its box and manual.
Work smarter, play better
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
**For further information, refer to the ThinQ Home Dashboard feature below.
Personalized discoveries await
*The Remote Control and built-in webcam are included in the package.
**You can get recommendations based on your taste, such as profile information, recently played content, and search history.
New User Interfaces
Find quick. Dive in.
Home Office
Home Office ready
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately).
*AI concierge: Recommended keywords vary depending on Foreground App and time. And, the keywords of "For you" service only can be provided in countries that support NLP (Natural Language Processing) in their native language.
*Supported services may differ by country.
Game*
Jump right into the game
Music
Curated to your tastes
*The above gaming gear, such as the controller, keyboard, mouse, and headset, are not included in the package (sold separately).
**Supported services may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to related video call services are required. Separate services may require payment for subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
Great display for both work and play
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
Easily control your appliances
*Supported services may differ by country, and an internet connection is required.
*The Remote Control is included in the package.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard: Step1. Install the LG ThinQ app on your phone and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on the LG ThinQ app to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*LG Myview Smart Monitor may shown as 'TV' when adding a device on the ThinQ app. If so, you can change the product name. (Device Settings → Edit Nickname).
Use your phone like a remote
*To work properly, you need to connect the LG Myview Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries: English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese / Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese / Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g., USA/English).
Mirror straight from your devices
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your monitor.
Stylish, yet minimal
*Tilt: -5~15˚, Height: 0~110mm.
Easy control and connectivity
With the ThinQ app, you can use key remote control features.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor. The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package (sold separately).
A variety of interface
*An HDMI cable is included in the package.
