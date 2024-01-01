Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
26.5'' LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro 4K Monitor for Business

26.5'' LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro 4K Monitor for Business

27EP950-B

26.5'' LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro 4K Monitor for Business

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    26.9 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    68.4 cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    250 cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 96% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1M:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • Wide Colour Gamut

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • True Colour Pro

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (2ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (3ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    63W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    183W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    624.3 x 587.3 x 239.3(up)
    624.3 x 477.3 x 239.3(down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    624.3 x 372.8 x 35.3 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    873 x 156 x 531.5 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    4.8kg

  • Weight without Stand

    3.1kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    9.3kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

  • USB Type C to A Gender

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension Cable

