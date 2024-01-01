We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
26.5'' LG UltraFine™ OLED Pro 4K Monitor for Business
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
26.9 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.4 cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
250 cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 96% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
AdobeRGB & DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1M:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GTG)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
Wide Colour Gamut
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
True Colour Pro
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (2ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (3ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
63W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
183W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
624.3 x 587.3 x 239.3(up)
624.3 x 477.3 x 239.3(down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
624.3 x 372.8 x 35.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
873 x 156 x 531.5 mm
-
Weight with Stand
4.8kg
-
Weight without Stand
3.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping
9.3kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
USB Type C to A Gender
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
DC Extension Cable
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.