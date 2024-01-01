We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS Monitor
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
27" Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE 1931)
DCI-P3 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.11685 mm x 0.11685 mm
-
Response Time
12ms/14ms GTG
-
Refresh Rate
H-Frequency: 30~178kHz V-Frequency: 48~60Hz
-
Resolution
5120 x 2880
-
Brightness
500 nits
-
Contrast Ratio
1200:1
-
Viewing Angle
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-glare, 2H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Thunderbolt 3
Yes (x1), 5K@60Hz, USB-C
SPEAKER
-
Type
Stereo Speakers
-
Audio output
5Wx2 77dB (Based on LG Standard)
POWER
-
Type
200W built-in Power
-
Input
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
1.2W
-
DC Off (Max.)
0.5W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Up
1 upstream (Thunderbolt3)
-
USB port
3 downstream (USB-C)
-
HDCP
HDCP1.4/2.2
-
Camera
Yes
-
Mic
Yes
-
Ambient Light Sensor
Yes
-
Base Detachable
Yes (One touch release button)
-
Tilt (Angle)
Yes (Angle -5~25 degree)
-
Height (mm)
Yes (range 0~110mm)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
24.63" x 18.28" x 9.44"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
24.63" x 14.77" x 2.12"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
29.25" x 22.83" x 12.40"
-
With Stand Weight
18.74 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
14.11 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
29.76 lbs
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
VESA® Size (mm)
100 x 100
-
Yes (Active Cable, 2.0m)
Yes (Active Cable, 2.0m)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
Yes
-
VESA design cover
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Web Download
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
RCM
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Thunderbolt3
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.