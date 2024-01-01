Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS Monitor

27MD5KA-B

27" UltraFine™ 5K IPS Monitor

(0)
27MD5KA‑B
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    27" Flat

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE 1931)

    DCI-P3 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.11685 mm x 0.11685 mm

  • Response Time

    12ms/14ms GTG

  • Refresh Rate

    H-Frequency: 30~178kHz V-Frequency: 48~60Hz

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2880

  • Brightness

    500 nits

  • Contrast Ratio

    1200:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare, 2H

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Thunderbolt 3

    Yes (x1), 5K@60Hz, USB-C

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Stereo Speakers

  • Audio output

    5Wx2 77dB (Based on LG Standard)

POWER

  • Type

    200W built-in Power

  • Input

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    1.2W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    0.5W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • USB Up

    1 upstream (Thunderbolt3)

  • USB port

    3 downstream (USB-C)

  • HDCP

    HDCP1.4/2.2

  • Camera

    Yes

  • Mic

    Yes

  • Ambient Light Sensor

    Yes

  • Base Detachable

    Yes (One touch release button)

  • Tilt (Angle)

    Yes (Angle -5~25 degree)

  • Height (mm)

    Yes (range 0~110mm)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    24.63" x 18.28" x 9.44"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    24.63" x 14.77" x 2.12"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    29.25" x 22.83" x 12.40"

  • With Stand Weight

    18.74 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    14.11 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    29.76 lbs

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • VESA® Size (mm)

    100 x 100

  • Yes (Active Cable, 2.0m)

    Yes (Active Cable, 2.0m)

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Guides on Using Product Functions

    Yes

  • VESA design cover

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Web Download

STANDARD

  • UL (cUL)

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    Yes

  • KC

    Yes

  • RCM

    Yes

  • VCCI

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt3

    Yes

Our picks for you