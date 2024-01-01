We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraFine™ 5K Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27" Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bits, 1.07B
-
Resolution
5120 x 2880
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
500
-
Frequency (Hz)
60Hz
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1100:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
14ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178/178
INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Thunderbolt
1
-
USB Type-C
3x v3.0
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB-C / 3x v3.0)
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
5W x 2
-
Audio Tuning
Rich Bass
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Output (TB3/ USB-C PD)
94W
-
Normal On
140W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.3W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Camera
Yes
-
Mic
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~25 Degree
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
625.6 x 574.4 x 239.9 (Up)
625.6 x 464.4 x 239.9 (Down)
-
Set (without Stand)
625.6 x 375.1 x 53.8
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
8.5
-
Set (without Stand)
6.4
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
100 x 100
ACCESSORIES
-
Thunderbolt
Yes
-
USB Type-C to Type-C
Yes
