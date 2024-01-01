We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor with HDR 10 (27" Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness(Typ.)
Peak 450nits, Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
DFC
Mega, On/Off
-
GTG
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10) (Typ)
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
Yes x2 (ver 2.0), (HDR support)
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
Yes x1 (ver 1.2), (HDR support)
-
Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])
Rear
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])
Rear
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adapter (48W)
-
Input/Output (Input)
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Consumption (Normal On(factory out condition Typ.))
45W
-
Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))
0.5W
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
FreeSync (V-Frequency)
Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz (HDMI / DP)
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
3840x2160@60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White (For a few seconds)(Power LED ON : White)
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)
-
[ Key Location ]
BOTTOM
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean, Hindi
-
Languange (Number of Language)
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
PC
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
Video
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
HDR
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black Texture
-
B/Cover
White Texture
-
Stand
Silver Spray
-
Base
Pearl (Silver)
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5º ~ 15º
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
No
-
Pivot
No
-
Dual Hinge
No
-
Others
No
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension (Set (with Stand))
613.1 X 209.4 X 455.2
-
W*D*H (Set (without Stand))
613.1 X 73.0 X 364.4
-
mm (Box)
694 X 148 X 436
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
-
Weight (Set (with Stand))
5.2
-
Kg (Set (without Stand))
4.7
-
Box
7.5
-
Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
540 / 1170 / 1326
-
Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
504 / 1092 / 1248
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
detached
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold (US only)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes (White)
-
DP to DP
Yes (White)
-
HDMI
Yes (White)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control),(Dual Controller / True Color Pro : LGE Website Download)
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
