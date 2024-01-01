We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27'' UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR G-SYNC Compatibility Monitor with Ergo Stand
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
27"
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
144Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
QHD
-
Resolution
QHD
-
Brightness
280cd (Min)/350cd (Typ)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
< 0.5W
-
DC Off
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
51W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
55W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
24.2" x 24.2" x 16.2"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
24.2" x 14.4" x 2.2"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
28.2" x 9.7" x 18.8"
-
With Stand Weight
17.9 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
9.3 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
25.1 lbs
STAND
-
Ergo Stand
Yes
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Grommet, LG Cover Sheet
