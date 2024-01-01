Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27GN880-B

27'' UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR G-SYNC Compatibility Monitor with Ergo Stand

LG 27'' UltraGear QHD Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR G-SYNC Compatibility Monitor with Ergo Stand, front view with the monitor arm on the right, 27GN880-B
PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    27"

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2331 x 0.2331 mm

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    144Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    QHD

  • Resolution

    QHD

  • Brightness

    280cd (Min)/350cd (Typ)

  • Contrast Ratio

    700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    < 0.5W

  • DC Off

    < 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    51W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    55W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    24.2" x 24.2" x 16.2"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    24.2" x 14.4" x 2.2"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    28.2" x 9.7" x 18.8"

  • With Stand Weight

    17.9 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    9.3 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    25.1 lbs

STAND

  • Ergo Stand

    Yes

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    Grommet, LG Cover Sheet

