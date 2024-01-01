We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD 240Hz IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.5cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Panel Multi
LGD Only
-
Backlight Technology
LED
-
Backlight Type
Edge
-
Backlight Array
H1B
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3108mm x 0.3108mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Peak Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio with DFC
Mega
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) --> Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Reader, HDR Effect
(HDR Contents) -->Gamer 1, Gamer2, FPS, RTS, Vivid, Standard
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
OSD Language
17 countries (English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI Version
2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
HDMI (V Frequency)
48 - 240Hz
-
HDMI (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
48 - 240Hz
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 8bit @ 240Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DP (V Frequency)
48 - 240Hz
-
DP (FreeSync Supported Frequency)
48 - 240Hz
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 8bit @ 240Hz
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
[Location]
Rear
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
DC Output
48W(19V,2.53A)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
48W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Color (Middle Cabinet)
Matt Black(Side High Glossy)
-
Color (Back Cover)
Matt Black + High Glossy Metallic Red Deco
-
Color (Stand Base)
Matt Black + High Glossy Metallic Red Deco
-
Color (Stand Body)
Matt Black + High Glossy Metallic Red Deco
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Tilt
-5 ~ +15 º
-
Height Range
110mm
-
Down Height
120.4mm
-
Pivot
Clockwise
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Assembly Step
Three-Step
-
OneClick Stand
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
614.2 x 574.8 x 274.4 mm (Up)
614.2 x 464.8 x 274.4 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
741 x 208 x 522 mm
-
Weight with Stand
5.9kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.0kg
-
Weight in Shipping
9.2kg
-
Pallet Stuffing (20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
320/640/704
STANDARD
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
BIS (for India)
Yes
-
VCCI (for Japan)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
ISO9241-307
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
PVC-Free
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
Yes
-
Adapter (Color)
Black
-
Power Cord
Depend on Country
-
Power Cord (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Display Port (Color/Length)
Black / 1.5m
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
Yes
