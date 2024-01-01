27" UltraGear™ 4K Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz / 160Hz (Overclock) and HDMI 2.1

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27GP95R-B

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    27

  • Size (cm)

    68.47

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    NANO IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    360cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

HDR

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

COLOR & CALIBRATION

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    Yes(Premium Pro)

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

  • True Color Pro

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.1)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160@120Hz

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 10bit @ 95Hz,
    3840 x 2160 8bit @ 120Hz (DSC Off),
    3840 x 2160 10bit @ 144Hz (DSC On)
    3840 x 2160 10bit @ 160Hz (O/C, DSC On)

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    95W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2 mm (up)
    609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2 mm (down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    735 x 200 x 522 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    7.9

  • Weight without Stand

    5.7

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.5

