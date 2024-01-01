27” IPS Gaming Monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

FEATURE

  • Multi (Size(Inch))

    27"

  • Multi (Panel Type)

    IPS

  • Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))

    sRBG over 99%

  • Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))

    6bit+A-FRC(8bit) , 16.7M colors

  • Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))

    0.3114x0.3114

  • Multi (Aspect Ratio)

    16:9

  • Multi (Resolution)

    1920x1080

  • Multi (Brightness(Typ.))

    250cd/m2(Typ),200cd/m2(Min)

  • Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))

    1000:1(Typ.)

  • Multi (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi (GTG)

    5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction

  • Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))

    178/178(CR≥10)

  • Multi (Surface Treatment)

    Anti glare ,3H

  • Multi (Curved)

    N/A

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input (D-Sub)

    Yes

  • Signal Input (DVI-D)

    No

  • Signal Input (Composite)

    No

  • Signal Input (S-Video)

    No

  • Signal Input (Component)

    No

  • Signal Input (SCART)

    No

  • Signal Input (CI Slot)

    No

  • Signal Input (HDMI)

    Yes(ver1.4)

  • Signal Input (DisplayPort)

    Yes(ver1.2)

  • Signal Input (USB-C)

    No

  • Signal Input (USB Hub)

    No

  • Signal Input (Jack Location)

    Back (horizontal)

  • Audio Input (RCA)

    No

  • Audio Input (PC Audio In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Mic In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Others)

    No

  • Audio Input ([Jack Location)

    No

  • Audio Output (RCA)

    No

  • Audio Output (Headphone Out)

    Yes

  • Audio Output (Line-out)

    No

  • Audio Output (Optical out)

    No

  • Audio Output (Others)

    No

  • Audio Output (Jack Location)

    Back (horizontal)

SPEAKER

  • Type

    No

  • Audio output (watt)

    No

  • Others

    No

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Adpater

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Input/Output (Output)

    19V/1.7A

  • Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))

    TBD

  • Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))

    0.3W under

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    0.3W under

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • D-sub (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • D-sub (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    1920x1080@75Hz

  • DVI-D (H-Frequency)

    No

  • DVI-D (V-Frequency)

    No

  • DVI-D (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    No

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    1920x1080@75Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30~83kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56~75Hz

  • DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    1920x1080@75Hz

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    No

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    No

  • USB-C (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))

    No

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    1920x1080/75hz

  • Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)

    1920x1080/75Hz

  • PC (Display Port & USB-C)

    1920x1080/75Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080P

  • Video (Component)

    No

  • Video

    No

CONTROL KEY

  • Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))

    1

  • Whole OSD Button (Key Type)

    Joystick

  • Whole OSD Button (Key Location)

    Bottom

  • Hot Key (LED Color(On mode))

    White

  • Hot Key (LED Color(Power save mode))

    Off

OSD

  • Languange (Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

  • Languange (Number of Language)

    18

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture (Picture Mode)

    Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)

  • Picture (Reader Mode)

    Yes

  • Picture (Original Ratio)

    Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2, 1:1

  • Picture (PIP/PBP (HW))

    No

  • Sound (SRS)

    No

  • Sound (Dolby Surround)

    No

  • Sound (AVL (Auto Volume))

    No

  • Sound (Equalizer)

    No

  • General Function (DDC/CI)

    Yes

  • General Function (HDCP)

    Yes

  • General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))

    Yes

  • General Function (Remote Control)

    No

  • General Function (Key Lock)

    Yes

  • General Function (Plug & Play)

    Yes

  • General Function (Response Time Control)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Color Calibrated)

    No

  • Special Feature (Color Cloning 2.0)

    No

  • Special Feature (Auto Resolution)

    No

  • Special Feature (Color Weakness)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Dual Controller)

    No

  • Special Feature (Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution ))

    No

  • Special Feature (Flicker safe)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (X)

    No

  • Special Feature (Automatic Standby)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Motion Energy Saver)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Six Axis Control)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Super Resolution+)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (True Color Finder)

    No

  • Special Feature (True Color Pro)

    No

  • Special Feature (4 screen split)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (On Screen Control)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Auto Brightness)

    No

  • Special Feature (FreeSync)

    Yes (HDMI/DP,~75Hz)

  • Special Feature (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (DAS Mode)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Black Stabilizer)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Crosshair)

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Glossy Black

  • B/Cover

    Glossy Black

  • Stand

    Black Texture(Front)
    Glossy Black(Side/Back)

  • Base

    Black Texture+Red Deco

  • Others

    No

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes / -2º ~ 15º

  • Swivel(Angle)

    No

  • Height(mm)

    No

  • Pivot

    No

  • Dual Hinge

    No

  • Others

    No

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (with Stand))

    TBD

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (without Stand))

    TBD

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Box)

    TBD

  • Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Wall Mount)

    No

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))

    TBD

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))

    TBD

  • Weight (Kg) (Box)

    TBD

  • Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

    TBD

  • Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

    TBD

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Offset

  • Handle

    Hand hole

STANDARD

  • TCO

    No

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    No

  • TUV-Ergo

    No

  • undefined

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC(for china)

    Yes

  • BSMI(for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • ISO13406-2

    No

  • EPEAT(USA)

    Yes(Gold)

  • EPEAT(Germany)

    Yes(Gold)

  • VESA wall mount standard

    No

  • Medical Certificatioin

    No

  • Windows

    Yes(win 10)

  • Others

    No

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Option

  • D-Sub

    Option

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    Option

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

  • Display Port

    NO

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • PC Audio

    NO

  • RCA 3Line

    No

  • RCA 5Line

    No

  • Others

    Cable Holder

  • Remote Controller

    NO

