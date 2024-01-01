We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” IPS Gaming Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Multi (Size(Inch))
27"
-
Multi (Panel Type)
IPS
-
Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))
sRBG over 99%
-
Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))
6bit+A-FRC(8bit) , 16.7M colors
-
Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))
0.3114x0.3114
-
Multi (Aspect Ratio)
16:9
-
Multi (Resolution)
1920x1080
-
Multi (Brightness(Typ.))
250cd/m2(Typ),200cd/m2(Min)
-
Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))
1000:1(Typ.)
-
Multi (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi (GTG)
5ms(High), 1ms with Motion Blur Reduction
-
Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))
178/178(CR≥10)
-
Multi (Surface Treatment)
Anti glare ,3H
-
Multi (Curved)
N/A
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (D-Sub)
Yes
-
Signal Input (DVI-D)
No
-
Signal Input (Composite)
No
-
Signal Input (S-Video)
No
-
Signal Input (Component)
No
-
Signal Input (SCART)
No
-
Signal Input (CI Slot)
No
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
Yes(ver1.4)
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
Yes(ver1.2)
-
Signal Input (USB-C)
No
-
Signal Input (USB Hub)
No
-
Signal Input (Jack Location)
Back (horizontal)
-
Audio Input (RCA)
No
-
Audio Input (PC Audio In)
No
-
Audio Input (Mic In)
No
-
Audio Input (Others)
No
-
Audio Input ([Jack Location)
No
-
Audio Output (RCA)
No
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
Audio Output (Line-out)
No
-
Audio Output (Optical out)
No
-
Audio Output (Others)
No
-
Audio Output (Jack Location)
Back (horizontal)
SPEAKER
-
Type
No
-
Audio output (watt)
No
-
Others
No
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adpater
-
Input/Output (Input)
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output (Output)
19V/1.7A
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))
TBD
-
Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))
0.3W under
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3W under
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
D-sub (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
1920x1080@75Hz
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
No
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
No
-
DVI-D (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
No
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
HDMI (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
1920x1080@75Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30~83kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56~75Hz
-
DisplayPort (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
1920x1080@75Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
No
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
No
-
USB-C (Support 75hz/144hz(Max))
No
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
1920x1080/75hz
-
Digital (DVI-D / HDMI)
1920x1080/75Hz
-
PC (Display Port & USB-C)
1920x1080/75Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
1080P
-
Video (Component)
No
-
Video
No
CONTROL KEY
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))
1
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Type)
Joystick
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Location)
Bottom
-
Hot Key (LED Color(On mode))
White
-
Hot Key (LED Color(Power save mode))
Off
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese
-
Languange (Number of Language)
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture (Picture Mode)
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS Game1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom(Game)
-
Picture (Reader Mode)
Yes
-
Picture (Original Ratio)
Full Wide, Original, Cinema1/2, 1:1
-
Picture (PIP/PBP (HW))
No
-
Sound (SRS)
No
-
Sound (Dolby Surround)
No
-
Sound (AVL (Auto Volume))
No
-
Sound (Equalizer)
No
-
General Function (DDC/CI)
Yes
-
General Function (HDCP)
Yes
-
General Function (Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment))
Yes
-
General Function (Remote Control)
No
-
General Function (Key Lock)
Yes
-
General Function (Plug & Play)
Yes
-
General Function (Response Time Control)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Color Calibrated)
No
-
Special Feature (Color Cloning 2.0)
No
-
Special Feature (Auto Resolution)
No
-
Special Feature (Color Weakness)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Dual Controller)
No
-
Special Feature (Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution ))
No
-
Special Feature (Flicker safe)
Yes
-
Special Feature (X)
No
-
Special Feature (Automatic Standby)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Motion Energy Saver)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Six Axis Control)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Super Resolution+)
Yes
-
Special Feature (True Color Finder)
No
-
Special Feature (True Color Pro)
No
-
Special Feature (4 screen split)
Yes
-
Special Feature (On Screen Control)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Auto Brightness)
No
-
Special Feature (FreeSync)
Yes (HDMI/DP,~75Hz)
-
Special Feature (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)
Yes
-
Special Feature (DAS Mode)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Black Stabilizer)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Crosshair)
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Glossy Black
-
B/Cover
Glossy Black
-
Stand
Black Texture(Front)
Glossy Black(Side/Back)
-
Base
Black Texture+Red Deco
-
Others
No
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes / -2º ~ 15º
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
No
-
Pivot
No
-
Dual Hinge
No
-
Others
No
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (with Stand))
TBD
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Set (without Stand))
TBD
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Box)
TBD
-
Dimension W*D*H (mm) (Wall Mount)
No
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))
TBD
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))
TBD
-
Weight (Kg) (Box)
TBD
-
Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
TBD
-
Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
TBD
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Offset
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
TCO
No
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
No
-
TUV-Ergo
No
-
undefined
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC(for china)
Yes
-
BSMI(for Taiwan)
Yes
-
ISO13406-2
No
-
EPEAT(USA)
Yes(Gold)
-
EPEAT(Germany)
Yes(Gold)
-
VESA wall mount standard
No
-
Medical Certificatioin
No
-
Windows
Yes(win 10)
-
Others
No
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Option
-
D-Sub
Option
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
Option
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
NO
-
Display Port
NO
-
USB Type-C
No
-
PC Audio
NO
-
RCA 3Line
No
-
RCA 5Line
No
-
Others
Cable Holder
-
Remote Controller
NO
