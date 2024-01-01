Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5" 144Hz QHD Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Multi (Size(Inch / cm))

    31.5"

  • Multi (Panel Type)

    VA

  • Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))

    72%

  • Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))

    8bits, 16.7M

  • Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))

    0.2724x0.2724

  • Multi (Aspect Ratio)

    16:9

  • Multi (Resolution)

    2560x1440

  • Multi (Brightness(Typ.))

    350nits(typ) / 280nits(Min)

  • Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))

    3000:1

  • Multi (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi (Response Time(GTG))

    5ms(Faster)

  • Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))

    178/178

  • Multi (Surface Treatment)

    Anti glare ,3H

  • Multi (Curved)

    N/A

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input (D-Sub)

    No

  • Signal Input (DVI-D)

    No

  • Signal Input (HDMI)

    YES(ver1.4, 1ea)

  • Signal Input (DisplayPort)

    YES(ver1.2, 1ea)

  • Signal Input (USB-C)

    No

  • Signal Input (USB Hub)

    USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge

  • Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])

    Back

  • Audio Input (PC Audio In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Mic In)

    No

  • Audio Input (Others)

    No

  • Audio Intput ([ Jack Location ])

    N/A

  • Audio Output (Headphone Out)

    Yes

  • Audio Output (Line-out)

    No

  • Audio Output (Others)

    No

  • Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])

    Back

SPEAKER

  • Type

    No

  • Audio output (watt)

    No

  • Others

    No

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Output

    110W

  • Consumption (NOrmal On(EPA))

    NA(Not Support EPA standard)

  • Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))

    55W

  • Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))

    Under 0.5W

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    Under 0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • D-sub (H-Frequency)

    NA

  • D-sub (V-Frequency)

    NA

  • D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)

    NA

  • DVI-D (H-Frequency)

    NA

  • DVI-D (V-Frequency)

    NA

  • DVI-D (Max Resolution / Hz)

    NA

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30~140kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    24~60Hz

  • HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)

    2560x1440@60Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    88~240kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    30~144Hz (OverClock 165Hz)

  • DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)

    2560x1440/144Hz
    2560x1440/165Hz(OverClock)

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    NA

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    NA

  • USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)

    NA

RESOLUTION

  • PC (D-sub)

    NA

  • PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))

    2560x1440/60Hz

  • PC (Display Port & USB-C)

    2560x1440/144Hz (Overclock 165Hz)

  • Video (HDMI)

    1080P

CONTROL KEY

  • Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))

    1

  • Whole OSD Button (Key Type)

    Joystick

  • Whole OSD Button ([ Key Location ])

    Bottom

  • Hot Key (Key Number (Power Key Included))

    1

  • Hot Key (Key Type)

    Wheel Key

  • Hot Key ([ Key Location ])

    Bottom

  • Hot Key (LED Color(On mode))

    Red

  • Hot Key (LED Color(Power save mode))

    Red Blinking(Default Off)

OSD

  • Languange (Country)

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese

  • Languange (Number of Language)

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture(Game Mode(Picture Mode))

    Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader

  • Picture (Original Ratio)

    Full Wide, Original, 1:1

  • Picture (Super Resolution+)

    No

  • Picture (Black Level)

    Yes

  • Picture (DFC)

    Yes

  • Picture (PIP/PBP (HW))

    No

  • Picture (Others)

    No

  • Sound (Maxx Audio)

    No

  • Sound (Others)

    No

  • Color (Gamma Control)

    Yes

  • Color (Color Temperature)

    Yes

  • Color (R/G/B Color Control)

    Yes

  • Color (Others)

    No

  • Gaming (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)

    No

  • Gaming (Adaptive Sync)

    NVIDIA G-SYNCTM

  • Gaming (Black Stabilizer)

    Yes

  • Gaming (DAS Mode)

    Yes

  • Gaming (Crosshair)

    Yes

  • Gaming (Response Time Control)

    Yes

  • Gaming (Others)

    No

  • Special Feature (Color Calibrated)

    No

  • Special Feature (Flicker safe)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)

    No

  • Special Feature (Automatic Standby)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (DDC/CI)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (HDCP(Digital Port Only))

    YES(1.4)

  • Special Feature (Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only))

    No

  • Special Feature (Remote Control)

    No

  • Special Feature (OSD Lock)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Machanical Switch)

    No

  • Special Feature (Plug & Play)

    Yes

  • Special Feature (Others)

    No

  • SW Application (True Color Finder)

    No

  • SW Application (True Color Pro)

    No

  • SW Application (Dual Controller)

    No

  • SW Application (On Screen Control)

    Yes

  • SW Application (Others)

    No

COLOR

  • Front

    Matt Black(Side High Glossy)

  • B/Cover

    Matt Black + White Deco

  • Stand

    Matt Black + Red Deco

  • Base

    Matt Black + Red Deco

  • Others

    No

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    Yes(-5~15)

  • Swivel(Angle)

    Yes(-20~+20)

  • Height(mm)

    Yes(110mm)

  • Pivot

    Yes(0~90_Clockwise)

  • Wall Mount(mm)

    No

  • Others

    N/A

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension (Set (with Stand))

    715.2*272.2*603.9

  • W*D*H (Set (without Stand))

    715.2*57.1*423.9

  • mm (Box)

    927*516*213

  • Wall Mount size (mm)

    100x100

  • Weight (Set (with Stand))

    8.5

  • Kg (Set (without Stand))

    6.7

  • Box

    12.3

  • Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

    N/A

  • Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

    162/432/528

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Face down

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Offset

  • Handle

    Hand hole

STANDARD

  • TCO

    No

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    No

  • TUV-Ergo

    No

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC(for china)

    Yes

  • BSMI(for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • EPA 7.0

    No

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ISO13406-2

    No

  • EPEAT

    No

  • VESA wall mount standard

    No

  • Windows

    Yes(Win10)

  • Others(KC,CCC)

    KC

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Stand body, Stand base

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

  • Mouse holder

    Yes

  • Others

    No

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

