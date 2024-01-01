We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" 144Hz QHD Gaming Monitor with Nvidia G-Sync
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Multi (Size(Inch / cm))
31.5"
-
Multi (Panel Type)
VA
-
Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))
72%
-
Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))
8bits, 16.7M
-
Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))
0.2724x0.2724
-
Multi (Aspect Ratio)
16:9
-
Multi (Resolution)
2560x1440
-
Multi (Brightness(Typ.))
350nits(typ) / 280nits(Min)
-
Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))
3000:1
-
Multi (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi (Response Time(GTG))
5ms(Faster)
-
Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))
178/178
-
Multi (Surface Treatment)
Anti glare ,3H
-
Multi (Curved)
N/A
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (D-Sub)
No
-
Signal Input (DVI-D)
No
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
YES(ver1.4, 1ea)
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
YES(ver1.2, 1ea)
-
Signal Input (USB-C)
No
-
Signal Input (USB Hub)
USB3.0 (1up/2down) Support Quick Charge
-
Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])
Back
-
Audio Input (PC Audio In)
No
-
Audio Input (Mic In)
No
-
Audio Input (Others)
No
-
Audio Intput ([ Jack Location ])
N/A
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
Audio Output (Line-out)
No
-
Audio Output (Others)
No
-
Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])
Back
SPEAKER
-
Type
No
-
Audio output (watt)
No
-
Others
No
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Output
110W
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(EPA))
NA(Not Support EPA standard)
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))
55W
-
Consumption (Sleep Mode(Max))
Under 0.5W
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
Under 0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
D-sub (H-Frequency)
NA
-
D-sub (V-Frequency)
NA
-
D-sub (Max Resolution / Hz)
NA
-
DVI-D (H-Frequency)
NA
-
DVI-D (V-Frequency)
NA
-
DVI-D (Max Resolution / Hz)
NA
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30~140kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
24~60Hz
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
2560x1440@60Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
88~240kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
30~144Hz (OverClock 165Hz)
-
DisplayPort (Max Resolution / Hz)
2560x1440/144Hz
2560x1440/165Hz(OverClock)
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
NA
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
NA
-
USB-C (Max Resolution / Hz)
NA
RESOLUTION
-
PC (D-sub)
NA
-
PC (Digital (DVI-D / HDMI))
2560x1440/60Hz
-
PC (Display Port & USB-C)
2560x1440/144Hz (Overclock 165Hz)
-
Video (HDMI)
1080P
CONTROL KEY
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Number (Power Key Included))
1
-
Whole OSD Button (Key Type)
Joystick
-
Whole OSD Button ([ Key Location ])
Bottom
-
Hot Key (Key Number (Power Key Included))
1
-
Hot Key (Key Type)
Wheel Key
-
Hot Key ([ Key Location ])
Bottom
-
Hot Key (LED Color(On mode))
Red
-
Hot Key (LED Color(Power save mode))
Red Blinking(Default Off)
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese(brazil), Traditional Chinese
-
Languange (Number of Language)
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture(Game Mode(Picture Mode))
Reader, Gamer 1, Gamer 2, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Reader
-
Picture (Original Ratio)
Full Wide, Original, 1:1
-
Picture (Super Resolution+)
No
-
Picture (Black Level)
Yes
-
Picture (DFC)
Yes
-
Picture (PIP/PBP (HW))
No
-
Picture (Others)
No
-
Sound (Maxx Audio)
No
-
Sound (Others)
No
-
Color (Gamma Control)
Yes
-
Color (Color Temperature)
Yes
-
Color (R/G/B Color Control)
Yes
-
Color (Others)
No
-
Gaming (1ms Motion Blur Reduction)
No
-
Gaming (Adaptive Sync)
NVIDIA G-SYNCTM
-
Gaming (Black Stabilizer)
Yes
-
Gaming (DAS Mode)
Yes
-
Gaming (Crosshair)
Yes
-
Gaming (Response Time Control)
Yes
-
Gaming (Others)
No
-
Special Feature (Color Calibrated)
No
-
Special Feature (Flicker safe)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Smart Energy Saving)
No
-
Special Feature (Automatic Standby)
Yes
-
Special Feature (DDC/CI)
Yes
-
Special Feature (HDCP(Digital Port Only))
YES(1.4)
-
Special Feature (Auto Adjustment(D-sub Only))
No
-
Special Feature (Remote Control)
No
-
Special Feature (OSD Lock)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Machanical Switch)
No
-
Special Feature (Plug & Play)
Yes
-
Special Feature (Others)
No
-
SW Application (True Color Finder)
No
-
SW Application (True Color Pro)
No
-
SW Application (Dual Controller)
No
-
SW Application (On Screen Control)
Yes
-
SW Application (Others)
No
COLOR
-
Front
Matt Black(Side High Glossy)
-
B/Cover
Matt Black + White Deco
-
Stand
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Base
Matt Black + Red Deco
-
Others
No
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
Yes(-5~15)
-
Swivel(Angle)
Yes(-20~+20)
-
Height(mm)
Yes(110mm)
-
Pivot
Yes(0~90_Clockwise)
-
Wall Mount(mm)
No
-
Others
N/A
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension (Set (with Stand))
715.2*272.2*603.9
-
W*D*H (Set (without Stand))
715.2*57.1*423.9
-
mm (Box)
927*516*213
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100x100
-
Weight (Set (with Stand))
8.5
-
Kg (Set (without Stand))
6.7
-
Box
12.3
-
Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
N/A
-
Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
162/432/528
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face down
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Offset
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
TCO
No
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
No
-
TUV-Ergo
No
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC(for china)
Yes
-
BSMI(for Taiwan)
Yes
-
EPA 7.0
No
-
ErP
Yes
-
ISO13406-2
No
-
EPEAT
No
-
VESA wall mount standard
No
-
Windows
Yes(Win10)
-
Others(KC,CCC)
KC
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Stand body, Stand base
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
-
Mouse holder
Yes
-
Others
No
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
