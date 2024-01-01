We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraGear™ QHD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
1000R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.272 x 0.272
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
1000R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2400:1
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
NO
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
780.0 x 500.0 x 180.0
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
699.9 x 508.1 x 226.5
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
699.9 x 421.2 x 111.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.7
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 2.3A
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
24W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
22W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
25W
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
NO
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
NO
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
