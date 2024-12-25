We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” UltraGear™ QHD Nano IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Dive into the rush
with vivid colours
Rev up your gaming world with 180Hz speed. Ignite your gameplay with a QHD resolution, Nano IPS wide viewing angles, and a jaw-dropping 180Hz refresh rate.
Display
31.5” QHD (2560x1440) Nano IPS
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Speed
180Hz refresh rate
Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™^
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
New speed.
New standard.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is up to 178 degrees.
Outstanding color performance
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%.
Designed for Incredible Speed
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
Featuring VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification, geared towards gaming with notably higher refresh rates and low latency. Enjoy smoother, tear-free gaming visuals and jitter-free video playback.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
This monitor is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™
With FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applying the sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Award winning gaming GUI
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabiliser
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Find locally
