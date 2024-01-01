We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
34 Inch
-
Size (cm)
86.7 cm
-
Resolution
3440x1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
360 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
450 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Curved
Yes
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Sphere Lighting
Yes
-
Others (Feature)
DP Adaptive-Sync, User-Defined Key, Graphic GUI
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (1ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440x1440 10bit at 85Hz
3440x1440 8bit at 100Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3440x1440 10bit RGB444 at 144Hz,
3440x1440 10bit YUV422 at 180Hz (O/C),
3440x1440 8bit RGB444 at 180Hz (O/C)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
816.2 x 579.8 x 312.2 (Up)
816.2 x 469.8 x 312.2 (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
816.2 x 361.4 x 108.1
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
979 x 521 x 245
-
Weight with Stand
9.1 kg
-
Weight without Stand
7.0 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
13.1kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
-
Others (Accessory)
Mouse Holder
