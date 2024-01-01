Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE

34” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE

34GP950G-B

34” UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® ULTIMATE

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    34 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    86.7 cm

  • Resolution

    3440x1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    360 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    450 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Curved

    Yes

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • OverClocking

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Sphere Lighting

    Yes

  • Others (Feature)

    DP Adaptive-Sync, User-Defined Key, Graphic GUI

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (1ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440x1440 10bit at 85Hz
    3440x1440 8bit at 100Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440x1440 10bit RGB444 at 144Hz,
    3440x1440 10bit YUV422 at 180Hz (O/C),
    3440x1440 8bit RGB444 at 180Hz (O/C)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    816.2 x 579.8 x 312.2 (Up)
    816.2 x 469.8 x 312.2 (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    816.2 x 361.4 x 108.1

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    979 x 521 x 245

  • Weight with Stand

    9.1 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    7.0 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    13.1kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    Mouse Holder

