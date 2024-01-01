We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38” UltraGear Curved WQHD+ Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
38"
-
Display Type
Nano IPS
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
144Hz (160Hz O/C)
-
Display Resolution
UW-QHD
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Brightness
450cd/m² (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes x 1
-
USB Down-stream
Yes x 2
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
140W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
Yes (Compatible)
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe®
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Sphere Lighting
Yes
-
Curved
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Variable Backlight
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Lighting Mode
Yes
-
Lighting Option
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Yes
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
35.4" x 23.2" x 12.3" (up), 35.4" x 18.8" x 12.3" (down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
35.4" x 15.5" x 4.4"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
41.7" x 21.7" x 10.04"
-
With Stand Weight
20.3 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
15.4 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
29.5 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
GENERAL
-
2020 Model
Yes
