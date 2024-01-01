Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
38" UltraGear Curved WQHD+ Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

38” UltraGear Curved WQHD+ Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

38GN950-B

38” UltraGear Curved WQHD+ Nano IPS 1ms 144Hz HDR 600 Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

front view
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    38"

  • Display Type

    Nano IPS

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    144Hz (160Hz O/C)

  • Display Resolution

    UW-QHD

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2291 x 0.2291 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 1600

  • Brightness

    450cd/m² (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes x 1

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    140W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    Yes (Compatible)

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe®

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • Sphere Lighting

    Yes

  • Curved

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 600

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Variable Backlight

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Lighting Mode

    Yes

  • Lighting Option

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    Yes

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No Built-in Speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    35.4" x 23.2" x 12.3" (up), 35.4" x 18.8" x 12.3" (down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    35.4" x 15.5" x 4.4"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    41.7" x 21.7" x 10.04"

  • With Stand Weight

    20.3 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    15.4 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    29.5 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

GENERAL

  • 2020 Model

    Yes

