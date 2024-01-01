We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8" IPS Full HD Monitor with 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 x 0.2746
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Size [cm]
60.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 60Hz
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
75 x 75
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
615 x 148 x 410
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.9 x 414.4 x 190
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
539.9 x 321.4 x 56.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
3.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.3
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2021
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
19.0W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
22.0W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
User Screw (2EA)
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
