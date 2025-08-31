Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
29” UltraWide™ FHD IPS gaming monitor | 100Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR™ 400

29” UltraWide™ FHD IPS gaming monitor | 100Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR™ 400

29” UltraWide™ FHD IPS gaming monitor | 100Hz, 1ms, DisplayHDR™ 400

29U531A-W
Key Features

  • 29-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Color Calibrated in factory
  • 250nits (Typ.) Brightness / HDR 10
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
  • Black Stabilizer, DAS, Game Mode, Crosshair
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

34-inch 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

A modern home office setup featuring a large ultra-wide LG monitor displaying data dashboards and graphs, with a wireless keyboard and mouse on a wooden desk.
Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

29" WFHD
IPS™ Display

with 3-side Narrow Bezel Design

Night view of a brightly lit modern bridge and skyscrapers with vivid lighting reflected in the water, demonstrating high contrast and color detail.

HDR10
Detailed
contrast

A USB Type-C cable connected between a laptop and an ultra-wide LG monitor displaying a video editing interface, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the monitor.

USB Type-C™  with versatile connectivity

A futuristic motorcyclist racing through a neon-lit cityscape, with a highlighted section showing a clearer, sharper view to demonstrate motion clarity.

Clear and smooth with 100Hz refresh rate

Side view of a white monitor illustrating tilt adjustment with overlapping outlines showing its ergonomic movement range.

Clutter-Free with a Sleek Stand

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.

Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR 10

Detailed contrast

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% colour gamut, supporting specific levels of colour and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colours of the content.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Color calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent color reproduction.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a vivid nighttime cityscape with a brightly lit bridge and reflection, shown within a photo editing software interface highlighting color and contrast tools.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt mode)

USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.

A USB Type-C cable connecting a laptop to an LG ultra-wide monitor, with a close-up showing the USB-C port on the back of the monitor and a video editing program running on both screens.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required (sold separately).

*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

While two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a video conference with six participants and a financial dashboard, with sound waves and speaker icons indicating built-in audio capabilities.

*The Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

1ms MBR

Clear motion with 1ms MBR

1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

Clutter-free with a sleek stand

A virtually borderless 3-sided design with a clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt, pivot, and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow more efficient and helping you stay focused longer while editing video clips and visual output.

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.
