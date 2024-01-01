Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
29" UltraWide™ IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

29" UltraWide™ IPS Monitor

29UM59A-P

29" UltraWide™ IPS Monitor

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    29"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Viewing Angle

    178 / 178

  • Resolution

    2560 X 1080

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB over 99%

  • Cinema Screen

    Yes

  • Brightness

    250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (High)

  • Viewing Angle(CR≥10)

    178/178 (CR≥10)

INTERFACE

  • HDMI

    HDMI 1.4 (x1)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes (Display only)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

FEATURE

  • AMD FreeSync

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    No

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Screen Split

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stablizer

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt

    5~20 Degree

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    75 X 75

POWER

  • Internal / External

    External

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

