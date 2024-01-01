We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" UltraWide™ IPS Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
Size (Inch)
29"
Panel Type
IPS
Aspect Ratio
21:9
Viewing Angle
178 / 178
Resolution
2560 X 1080
Color Gamut
sRGB over 99%
Cinema Screen
Yes
Brightness
250(Typ), 200(min) cd/m2
Contrast Ratio
1000:1 (Typ)
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
INTERFACE
HDMI
HDMI 1.4 (x1)
USB Type-C
Yes (Display only)
Headphone Out
Yes
FEATURE
AMD FreeSync
Yes
Reader Mode
Yes
Dual Controller
No
Flicker Safe
Yes
Screen Split
Yes
On Screen Control
Yes
Game Mode
Yes
Dynamic Action Sync Mode
Yes
Black Stablizer
Yes
STAND
Tilt
5~20 Degree
WALL MOUNT
Wall Mount Size (mm)
75 X 75
POWER
Internal / External
External
SOUND
Speaker
NO
