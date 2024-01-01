We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Multi (Size(Inch))
29" Flat
-
Multi (Panel Type)
IPS
-
Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))
8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M
-
Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))
0.2628x0.2628
-
Multi (Resolution)
2560x1080
-
Multi (Brightness(Typ.))
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Multi (HDR (High Dynamic Range))
HDR10
-
Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Multi (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi (Response Time(GTG))
5ms (High)
-
Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Interface (HDMI)
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
Interface (DisplayPort)
Yes
-
Interface (Headphone Out)
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 5W*2
-
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adapter
-
Input/Output (Input)
100 ~ 240V
-
Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))
32W
-
Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))
0.5W
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 90KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2
-
PIP
PIP mode in Screen Split
-
General Function (DDC/CI)
Yes
-
General Function (HDCP)
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
General Function (Key Lock)
Yes
-
General Function (Response Time Control)
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Color (Front/Middle)
Black Texture (Middle)
-
Color (Back)
white texture
-
Color (Stand body)
Silver Hair line (Pearl)
-
Color (Stand base)
Silver Texture (Pearl)
-
Stand (Tilt(Angle))
-5~15 Degree
-
Dimension (W*D*H, mm) (Set (with Stand))
698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9
-
Dimension (W*D*H, mm) (Set (without Stand))
698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5
-
Dimension (W*D*H, mm) (Box)
822 x 413 x 159
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))
5.2
-
Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))
4.7
-
Weight (Kg) (Box)
7.5
-
Wall Mount (Wall Mount size (mm))
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
COSMETIC/ACCESSORY
-
Wrap (Packing Material)
EPS
-
Wrap (Stacking Type)
Face down
-
Wrap (Stand Packing Type)
Base Detach
-
Wrap (Box Printing Type)
Flexo (1 Color)
-
Wrap (Handle)
Hand Hole
-
Standard (UL (cUL))
Yes
-
Standard (TUV-Type)
Yes
-
Standard (FCC-B, CE)
Yes
-
Standard (CCC (for China))
Yes
-
Standard (VCCI (for Japan))
Yes
-
Standard (Erp)
Yes
-
Standard (Windows10)
Yes
-
Accessory (Power Cord)
Yes
-
Accessory (HDMI)
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.