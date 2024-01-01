Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor

29WK600-W

29" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor

(0)
Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Multi (Size(Inch))

    29" Flat

  • Multi (Panel Type)

    IPS

  • Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))

    sRGB 99% (Typ.)

  • Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))

    8bits( 6bit+FRC), 16.7M

  • Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))

    0.2628x0.2628

  • Multi (Resolution)

    2560x1080

  • Multi (Brightness(Typ.))

    300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

  • Multi (HDR (High Dynamic Range))

    HDR10

  • Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Multi (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi (Response Time(GTG))

    5ms (High)

  • Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))

    178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Interface (HDMI)

    Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

  • Interface (DisplayPort)

    Yes

  • Interface (Headphone Out)

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    Speaker 5W*2

  • Audio Tuning

    Maxx Audio

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Adapter

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100 ~ 240V

  • Consumption (NOrmal On(typ.))

    32W

  • Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))

    0.5W

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 90KHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 40~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    (Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard

  • Ratio

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2

  • PIP

    PIP mode in Screen Split

  • General Function (DDC/CI)

    Yes

  • General Function (HDCP)

    HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • General Function (Key Lock)

    Yes

  • General Function (Response Time Control)

    Yes

  • FreeSync

    Yes

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes (Picture Mode)

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

MECHANIC

  • Color (Front/Middle)

    Black Texture (Middle)

  • Color (Back)

    white texture

  • Color (Stand body)

    Silver Hair line (Pearl)

  • Color (Stand base)

    Silver Texture (Pearl)

  • Stand (Tilt(Angle))

    -5~15 Degree

  • Dimension (W*D*H, mm) (Set (with Stand))

    698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9

  • Dimension (W*D*H, mm) (Set (without Stand))

    698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5

  • Dimension (W*D*H, mm) (Box)

    822 x 413 x 159

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (with Stand))

    5.2

  • Weight (Kg) (Set (without Stand))

    4.7

  • Weight (Kg) (Box)

    7.5

  • Wall Mount (Wall Mount size (mm))

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

COSMETIC/ACCESSORY

  • Wrap (Packing Material)

    EPS

  • Wrap (Stacking Type)

    Face down

  • Wrap (Stand Packing Type)

    Base Detach

  • Wrap (Box Printing Type)

    Flexo (1 Color)

  • Wrap (Handle)

    Hand Hole

  • Standard (UL (cUL))

    Yes

  • Standard (TUV-Type)

    Yes

  • Standard (FCC-B, CE)

    Yes

  • Standard (CCC (for China))

    Yes

  • Standard (VCCI (for Japan))

    Yes

  • Standard (Erp)

    Yes

  • Standard (Windows10)

    Yes

  • Accessory (Power Cord)

    Yes

  • Accessory (HDMI)

    Yes

Our picks for you