34" Curved 21:9 UltraWide™ IPS Display
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Multi - Size (Inch)
34" Curved
-
Multi - Panel Type
IPS
-
Multi - Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Multi - Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Multi - Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2325 mm x 0.2325 mm
-
Multi - Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Multi - Brightness (Typ.)
300 (Typ), 240 (min) cd/m2
-
Multi - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Nil
-
Multi - Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Multi - (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi - Response Time (GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Multi - Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
SIGNAL INPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Thunderbolt
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes (USB3.0 1ea)
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (USB3.0 2ea) * included Quick Charge for port 1
AUDIO OUTPUT
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 7W*2
-
Audio Tuning
MaxxAudio
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100 ~ 240V
CONSUMPTION
-
Normal On(EPA7.0)
56.7W
-
Normal On(typ.)
70W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
HDMI
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency
56 ~ 61Hz
DISPLAYPORT
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency
56 ~ 61Hz (FreeSync 55~75Hz)
USB-C
-
H-Frequency
30 ~ 90KHz
-
V-Frequency
56 ~ 61Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Reader, Photo, Cinema, Dark Room 1, Dark Room 2, Color Weakness, FPS Game 1, FPS Game 2, RTS Game, Custom (Game)
-
Ratio
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
PIP
PIP mode in Screen Split
-
PBP
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Response Time Control
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes (DP 55~75Hz)
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Automatic Standby
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
Dual EDID (H/W)
Yes
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~15 Degree
-
Height(Range)
110mm
DIMENSION
-
Set with Stand (W x D x H) (mm)
817.6 x 230.4 x 451.4 (Down)
817.6 x 230.4 x 561.4 (Up)
-
Set without Stand (W*D*H) (mm)
817.6 x 88.7 x 360.8
-
Box (mm)
977 x 207 x 505
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.8
-
Set (without Stand)
6.2
-
Box
11.2
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Offset
-
Handle
Hand hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
undefined
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
EPA 7.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
-
Windows
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
