34” UltraWide FHD VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.312 x 0.310
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
86.6
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
940 x 240 x 516
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
32W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
35W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
17.76W
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
