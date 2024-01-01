Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
38" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)

38WK95C-W

38" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)

(0)
38WK95C-W
All Spec

FEATURE

  • Multi (Size (Inch))

    37.5" Curved

  • Multi (Panel Type)

    IPS

  • Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))

    sRGB 99% (Typ.)

  • Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))

    10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B

  • Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))

    0.229 mm x 0.229 mm

  • Multi (Resolution)

    3840 x 1600

  • Multi (Brightness(Typ.))

    300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2

  • Multi (HDR (High Dynamic Range))

    HDR10

  • Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Multi (DFC)

    Mega

  • Multi (Response Time(GTG))

    5ms (High)

  • Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))

    178/178 (CR≥10)

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Interface (HDMI)

    Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)

  • Interface (DisplayPort)

    Yes (ver1.2)

  • Interface (USB Type-C)

    Yes

  • Interface (Headphone Out)

    Yes

  • USB(USB Down-stream)

    Yes (USB3.0 2ea)

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    Speaker 10W*2( with Bluetooth)

  • Audio Tuning

    Rich Bass

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Adapter

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100 ~240 , 50/60Hz

  • Input/Output (Ouptput (USB Type-C PD))

    60W

  • Consumption (Normal On(typ.))

    70W

  • Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))

    1.2W

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 130KHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 130KHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Screen (Picture Mode)

    (Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard

  • Screen (Ratio)

    Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1

  • Screen (PIP)

    (PIP mode in Screen Split)

  • Screen (PBP)

    Yes

  • General Function (DDC/CI)

    Yes

  • General Function (HDCP (version))

    HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4

  • General Function (Key Lock)

    Yes

  • General Function (Response Time Control)

    Yes

  • Game(Freesync)

    Yes

  • Game(Game Mode)

    Yes

  • Game(DAS Mode)

    Yes

  • Game(Black Stabilizer)

    Yes

  • Eco(Flicker Safe)

    Yes

  • Eco(Smart Energy saving)

    Yes

  • Eco(Automatic standby)

    Yes

  • Eco(Reader Mode)

    Yes (Picture Mode)

  • Picture Quality(Six Axis Control)

    Yes

  • Picture Quality(Color Calibrated)

    Yes

  • Picture Quality(Super resolution +)

    Yes

  • Application SW (Dual controller)

    Yes

  • Application SW (Screen split2.0 (in OSC))

    Yes

  • Application SW (My Display Preset (in OSC))

    Yes

  • Application SW (OnScreen Control (OSC))

    Yes

  • Others (Dual EDID (H/W))

    Yes

  • Others (One Click Stand Set-up)

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front/Middle

    Silver (Spray)

  • Back

    White High Glossy

  • Stand body

    Silver (Spray)

  • Stand base

    Silver Metal (Spray)

STAND

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5~15 Degree

  • Height(Range)

    100mm

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down)
    897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up)

  • Set (without Stand)

    897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0

  • Box

    1058 x 212 x 545

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    9.0kg

  • Set (without Stand)

    7.7kg

  • Box

    13.2kg

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA compatible)

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Vertical

  • Stand Packing Type

    Base Detach

  • Box Printing Type

    Offset

  • Handle

    Handle Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC (for China)

    Yes

  • BSMI (for Taiwan)

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • Windows10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • USB Type-C to Type-C

    Yes

  • Gender (USB Tpye-A to Type-C)

    Yes

  • Cable holder

    Yes

