38" Class 21:9 UltraWide® WQHD+ IPS Curved LED Monitor (37.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Multi (Size (Inch))
37.5" Curved
-
Multi (Panel Type)
IPS
-
Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))
0.229 mm x 0.229 mm
-
Multi (Resolution)
3840 x 1600
-
Multi (Brightness(Typ.))
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
Multi (HDR (High Dynamic Range))
HDR10
-
Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Multi (DFC)
Mega
-
Multi (Response Time(GTG))
5ms (High)
-
Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))
178/178 (CR≥10)
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Interface (HDMI)
Yes (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
Interface (DisplayPort)
Yes (ver1.2)
-
Interface (USB Type-C)
Yes
-
Interface (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
USB(USB Down-stream)
Yes (USB3.0 2ea)
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
Speaker 10W*2( with Bluetooth)
-
Audio Tuning
Rich Bass
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Adapter
-
Input/Output (Input)
100 ~240 , 50/60Hz
-
Input/Output (Ouptput (USB Type-C PD))
60W
-
Consumption (Normal On(typ.))
70W
-
Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))
1.2W
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 130KHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 130KHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 75Hz (FreeSync 52~75Hz)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Screen (Picture Mode)
(Non HDR Contents) --> Custom, HDR Effect, Reader,Photo, Cinema, Dark Room1/2, Color Weakness, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Custom (Game), (HDR Contents) --> HDR Vivid, HDR Cinema , HDR Game, HDR Standard
-
Screen (Ratio)
Wide, Original, Cinema 1, Cinema 2, 1 : 1
-
Screen (PIP)
(PIP mode in Screen Split)
-
Screen (PBP)
Yes
-
General Function (DDC/CI)
Yes
-
General Function (HDCP (version))
HDCP2.2 / HDCP1.4
-
General Function (Key Lock)
Yes
-
General Function (Response Time Control)
Yes
-
Game(Freesync)
Yes
-
Game(Game Mode)
Yes
-
Game(DAS Mode)
Yes
-
Game(Black Stabilizer)
Yes
-
Eco(Flicker Safe)
Yes
-
Eco(Smart Energy saving)
Yes
-
Eco(Automatic standby)
Yes
-
Eco(Reader Mode)
Yes (Picture Mode)
-
Picture Quality(Six Axis Control)
Yes
-
Picture Quality(Color Calibrated)
Yes
-
Picture Quality(Super resolution +)
Yes
-
Application SW (Dual controller)
Yes
-
Application SW (Screen split2.0 (in OSC))
Yes
-
Application SW (My Display Preset (in OSC))
Yes
-
Application SW (OnScreen Control (OSC))
Yes
-
Others (Dual EDID (H/W))
Yes
-
Others (One Click Stand Set-up)
Yes
COLOR
-
Front/Middle
Silver (Spray)
-
Back
White High Glossy
-
Stand body
Silver (Spray)
-
Stand base
Silver Metal (Spray)
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5~15 Degree
-
Height(Range)
100mm
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
897.2 x 234.9 x 496.3 (Down)
897.2 x 234.9 x 596.3 (Up)
-
Set (without Stand)
897.2 x 91.5 x 394.0
-
Box
1058 x 212 x 545
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
9.0kg
-
Set (without Stand)
7.7kg
-
Box
13.2kg
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA compatible)
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
Base Detach
-
Box Printing Type
Offset
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC (for China)
Yes
-
BSMI (for Taiwan)
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
Windows10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB Type-C to Type-C
Yes
-
Gender (USB Tpye-A to Type-C)
Yes
-
Cable holder
Yes
