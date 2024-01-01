We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
See more, do more
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved Logo.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Ultra-spacious
productivity
Every detail comes to life
With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) color gamut on the high-resolution WQHD+ (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide color spectrum with detailed color and contrast.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Clean and bright HDR
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Multi devices, one monitor
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
One screen, multi views
Switch swiftly
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38WR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.
Speed up your game
144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time.
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
USB Type-C™, RJ45 port.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.
Close-up view of ports.
Supported ports
Easy and comfy
Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best.
What’s in the box
2. Stand base
3. Cable holder
4. Power code
5. HDMI cable
6. DP cable
7. USB A to B cable
8. USB C to C cable
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
360
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Size [cm]
95.29
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/1ea/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 1600 at 144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
Switch App(KVM)
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.3
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
8
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y23
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
DC Output
220W (20.5V / 11A)
ACCESSORY
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
White / 1.5m
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable Holder
-
Power Cord
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
YES
