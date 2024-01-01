We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
40'' Curved UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 4 Connectivity
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
39.7"
-
Curved
Yes
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.1815(H) x 0.1815(V) mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
72Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Display Resolution
WUHD 5K2K
-
Resolution
5120 x 2160
-
Brightness
300cd (Typ)/240cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
USB Type-C
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
Yes
-
Daisy Chain
Yes
-
Thunderbolt (USB-C Compatiblity)
Yes
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
96W
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
96W
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
60W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
70W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Picture Mode
Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect , Cinema, FPS, RTS, Reader, sRGB
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
10W
-
Rich Bass
Yes
-
Speaker Channel
2ch
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
37.3" x 24.2" x 11.1"
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
37.3" x 16.5" x 4.5"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
41.3" x 20.1" x 9.8"
-
With Stand Weight
27.1 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
22.5 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
36.6 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
One Click Stand Set-up
Yes
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Thunderbolt
Yes
