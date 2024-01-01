Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
40'' Curved UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 4 Connectivity

Specs

Reviews

Support

40'' Curved UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 4 Connectivity

40WP95C-W

40'' Curved UltraWide® 5K2K Nano IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 4 Connectivity

(0)
40WP95C-W
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    39.7"

  • Curved

    Yes

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.1815(H) x 0.1815(V) mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    72Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Display Resolution

    WUHD 5K2K

  • Resolution

    5120 x 2160

  • Brightness

    300cd (Typ)/240cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • USB Type-C

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes

  • Daisy Chain

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt (USB-C Compatiblity)

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    96W

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    70W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Picture Mode

    Custom, Vivid, HDR Effect , Cinema, FPS, RTS, Reader, sRGB

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

  • Auto Brightness

    Yes

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    10W

  • Rich Bass

    Yes

  • Speaker Channel

    2ch

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    37.3" x 24.2" x 11.1"

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    37.3" x 16.5" x 4.5"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    41.3" x 20.1" x 9.8"

  • With Stand Weight

    27.1 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    22.5 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    36.6 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • One Click Stand Set-up

    Yes

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Thunderbolt

    Yes

