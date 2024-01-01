We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HS201 LED Projector
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Technology
DSP (0.55" DMD) LED
-
Resolution
800x600
-
Brightness
200 ANSI-Lumens
-
Contrast Ratio(FIFO)
2000:1
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
15~80
-
Projection Image - Standard
40@1.2m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio(Wide/Tele)
1.49
-
Lamp - Type
R/G/B LED
-
Lamp - Life
30,000 hours (4 hours a day, HS200 lasts 20 years).
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
Sound
2 x1W Speaker
-
Noise
29dB (High Brightness) / 23dB (Economic)
-
Power Consumption
80W / Stand-by 1W under
-
Power Supply
AC 100 ~ 240V(Free Voltage), 50Hz/60Hz
DIMESION(MM), WEIGHT(KG)
-
W x D x H
183 x 122 x 60mm
-
Weight (kg)
0.8
