PROMOTION(S) TERMS AND CONDITIONS

1. Eligible Products: as per stated above in each respective Promotion type.

2. Eligible Gift(s): as per respective Promotion above.

3. Eligible Entries: All eligible entries for Promotions above must be submitted via https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lgrewards-lg-energy-saving-promo-2025 within the due date of 30th November 2025 [23.59PM] from the Promotion Period. All other entries received after 30th November 2025 [23.59PM] will be considered null and void.

4. Redemption is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and while stocks last. Delivery of the redemption item will be made available December 2025 onwards.

5. Eligible Participants: This Promotion is open to legal residents of Malaysia above the age of 18 years whose name appears on the official receipt of purchase of an Eligible Product(s) from any Participating Retailer(s) during the Promotion Period and whose name appears on the duly completed, signed and submitted Redemption Form together with a duplicate copy of the Product Receipt in accordance with the instruction hereto, except the employees and their immediate families of LGE, participating LGE authorized retailers and partner agencies. For the avoidance of doubt, the event is open to individuals only. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate. LGE reserves the right to verify an individual eligibility to entrants.

Eligible Participants for LG PuriCare™ Products: Customers who successfully purchase any of the Eligible Products by signing the outright and/or rental contract during Promotion Period and to which outright and/or rental scheme had been approved by LGE. Customer must have had the Eligible Products installed within the due date given above. Copy of Outright/Rental Contract is needed to participate.

6. All forms will only be deemed eligible when the participant details are complete in the form. Participants must ensure that the details provided in the form are true, accurate, current and complete with the original purchase receipt. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the redemption form submitted to us.

7. Eligible Participants are not allowed to edit or revise the details provided in the redemption form once the form is submitted. If Eligible Participants change the contact number given in the submission form which result the Eligible Gift(s) credited to other individual, LGE reserves the right to reject the appeal and to reimburse the Eligible Gift(s) to that particular Eligible Participants.

8. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

9. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this promotion and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Promotion Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Promotion, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy. A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

10. Participating retailers: LGE authorized retailers in East and West Malaysia only.

11. LGE reserves the right to reject any incomplete submission form without prior notice to participants. The Eligible Gift(s) shall be made via “direct credit” into customer’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account. The validation process will take up to 60 days or more from date of the email and Participants are advised to provide valid and complete personal information especially contact number and email address, in the event any further information needed regarding their Touch ‘n Go eWallet account.

12. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for all the Eligible Gift(s). LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Eligible Gift(s) is offered solely by the merchant under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift(s) offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant.

13. LGE reserves the right to change the Eligible Gift(s) with other gift(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

14. LGE reserves the right to reject any participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the purchase of Eligible Products is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.

15. LGE reserves the right to change any condition on the promotion or products without prior notice.

16. The Eligible Gift(s) is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

17. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

18. Eligible Participants can keep track on their submission and Eligible Gift(s) status and details from LGE rewards self-tracking site: https://lgrewards.lgecrm.com.my/lgrewards/tracker

19. Successful participants will be notified via text OR email by LGE’s appointed agency. If the Eligible Participants cannot be reached within Seven (7) days OR after Three (3) reminders sent from the date of notification, through the contact information provided at the time of entry, the Eligible Gift(s) for that particular Eligible Participants shall be forfeited. No appeal will be entertained.

20. All entries must be attached with Sales Order with Original Invoice OR Sales Order with Original Purchase Receipt ONLY, together with photo of the serial number on the product (not the packaging). LGE reserves the right to request any supporting documents from Participants for verification purpose.

21. Photocopies of redemption form are not allowed and all the redemption must be submitted through the online portal only.

22. Proof of mailing, faxing or delivering (in any manner) other than online submission of the redemption form to LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd does not represent proof that LGE has received such items.

23. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

24. Each participant agrees to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercises with respect to this Promotion; agrees for LGE to use his/her name, voice, photograph, likeness or other personal identifiable information in any media for the promotion and publicity of this Promotion and/or LGE products: and irrevocably grants LGE all consents and waivers necessary hereunder, including in respect of any promotional photographs and/or audio/video recordings taken in respect of this Promotion.

25. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Promotion and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Promotion and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

26. Participants will only be confirmed as winner(s) after the verification of validity of each participation. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

27. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Promotion submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion.

28. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift(s) or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

29. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift(s) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

30. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.

IMPORTANT: Other terms and conditions apply. Please visit https://www.lg.com/my/promotions/lg-energy-saving-promo-2025-terms for LGE’s Promotion Terms and Conditions. If you do not agree with any of these terms and conditions for any reason, please do not participate in the Promotional Activity and do not submit any entry.