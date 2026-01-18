About Cookies on This Site

This Promotion is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) subject to the Terms & Condition herein.

PROMOTION A: LG PURICARE™ AEROCATTOWER AIR PURIFIER X PETS WONDERLAND (GIVEAWAYS CAMPAIGN)

1. Promotion Period: This Campaign starts on 1st February 2026 and shall end on 30th April 2026.

 

2. Eligible Product:

LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier

 

3. Eligible Participants:

Customers who successfully purchase the LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier through either an outright purchase or subscription scheme, and who have signed a sales or rental contract approved by LG Electronics (“LGE”), shall be eligible to participate in this promotion.

 

Only products for which installation has been fully completed will be deemed as successfully purchased or rented and therefore eligible for the promotion.

• Order Submission Period: 1st February 2026 to 30th April 2026

• Installation Deadline: The product must be installed no later than 30th May 2026

 

 

4. Eligible Gifts
One (1) unit of Pets Wonderland E-Vouchers worth RM 100 (Limited to 250 Pax). The E-Vouchers shall be sent to the customer via LG Business WhatsApp to the registered mobile number.

The Gift shall be sent to the Eligible Participant via LG Business WhatsApp to the registered mobile number provided by the customer. LGE shall not be responsible for any failure to deliver the Gift due to an incorrect, invalid, or unreachable mobile number, and in such cases, the customer’s entitlement to the Gift shall be deemed void and no replacement or reissuance shall be made

 

Terms & Conditions for Pets Wonderland E-Voucher Code

This E-Voucher is valid for one (1) single transaction only

• The E-Voucher is not redeemable for cash

• The E-Voucher may not be exchanged, transferred, or resold for any value

• The E-Voucher is valid for use only on the official Pets Wonderland website at www.petswonderland.com.

• The E-Voucher is valid until 31 December 2026, after which it shall automatically expire and be deemed void.

 

5. Eligible Participants who failed to install the Eligible Product during Campaign Period will NOT be eligible for the Eligible Gifts. No appeals will be entertained by LGE and the Eligible Gift will be forfeited.

PROMOTION B : LG PURICARE™ AEROCATTOWER AIR PURIFIER X PETS WONDERLAND (LUCKY WIN)

1. Promotion Period: This Campaign starts on 1st February 2026 and shall end on 30th April 2025.

 

2. Eligible Product(s):

LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier

 

3. Eligible Participants:

Customers who successfully purchase the LG PuriCare™ AeroCatTower Air Purifier through either an outright purchase or subscription scheme, and who have signed a sales or rental contract approved by LG Electronics (“LGE”), shall be eligible to participate in this promotion.

Only products for which installation has been fully completed within the Promotion Period shall be deemed as successfully purchased or rented and shall be eligible for participation in this Campaign.

Each Eligible Participant shall be entitled to one (1) lucky draw entry for every executed contract (whether Outright or Subscription) with a status of “Completion” (installed).

  • Order Submission Period: 1st February 2026 to 30th April 2026

  • Installation Deadline: Installation of the product must be completed no later than 30 May 2026

The lucky draw shall be conducted on 1stJune 2026, or on such other date as may be determined by LGE at its sole discretion.



4. Eligible Gift:

Each winner shall receive one (1) unit E-Voucher code valued at RM1, 200.

Limited to five (5) E-Voucher codes shall be awarded throughout the Campaign.

The Gift shall be sent to the Eligible Participant via LG Business WhatsApp to the registered mobile number provided by the customer. LGE shall not be responsible for any failure to deliver the Gift due to an incorrect, invalid, or unreachable mobile number, and in such cases, the customer’s entitlement to the Gift shall be deemed void and no replacement or reissuance shall be made.

 

Terms & Conditions for 1 Year Pets Wonderland E-Voucher Code

This E-Voucher is valid for one (1) single transaction only

• The E-Voucher is not redeemable for cash

• The E-Voucher may not be exchanged, transferred, or resold for any value

• The E-Voucher is valid for use only on the official Pets Wonderland website at www.petswonderland.com.

• The E-Voucher is valid until 31st Dec 2027, after which it shall automatically expire and be deemed void.

 

5. Eligible Participants who failed to install the Eligible Product during Campaign Period will NOT be eligible for the Eligible Gifts. No appeals will be entertained by LGE and the Eligible Gift will be forfeited.

General Terms and Conditions

1. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

 

2. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or email address information provided by the participants which in resulted of the announcement e-mail not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions.

 

3. Redemption of Eligible Gift(s) is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and while stocks last. Delivery of the Eligible Gift(s) will be made available March 2026 onwards. The Eligible Gift(s) will be delivered through the mobile number provided to LGE. LGE will not entertain request for change of personal information or changes of delivery information.

 

4. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for all the Eligible Gift(s). LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Eligible Gift(s) is offered solely on “AS IS” basis under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant.

 

5. LGE reserves the right to change the Eligible Gift(s) with other gift(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

 

6. LGE reserves the right to reject any participants if LGE suspects in its sole discretion that the purchase of Eligible Products is to be fraudulent in any way or otherwise.

 

7. LGE reserves the right to change any condition on the promotion or products without prior notice.

 

8. The Eligible Gift(s) is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied.

 

9. The Eligible Gift will be forfeited if Winner failed to be contacted. The Eligible Gift will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been posted out by LGE

 

10. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding non further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

 

11. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

 

12. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Promotion and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Promotion and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

 

13. Participants will only be confirmed as winner(s) after the verification of validity of each participation. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

 

14. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Promotion submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion.

 

15. LGE reserves the right to reject any winner submission and/or deny the Customer’s entitlement to the Eligible Gift(s) under the following circumstances:-

a) If there is any discrepancy in the value of the Eligible Gift(s) compared to what is stated in these Terms & Conditions;

b) If the Product(s) were received as a replacement unit and/or gift and/or through an insurance claim; or in any situation where the Customer did not pay the full purchase price of the Product;

c) If there is any theft, unauthorized access or third-party interference with the Product(s) and/or if the Product(s) have been returned and are no longer in the Customer's possession;

d) If any claim or Eligible Gift(s) is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether before or after receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond LGE’s reasonable control.;

e) For any purchase made via non Participating Retailers or invoice or sales which indicates Eligible Gifts don’t apply.

 

16. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

 

17. All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift(s) found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

 

18. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts. 

Promotion Participation Conditions

As a pre-condition of my participation in this Promotion, I hereby acknowledge and agree with the following:

 

1. The information collected by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) (“LGE”) which are submitted and/or will be submitted by me or on my behalf will be used in accordance with (a) LGE Privacy Policy stated in LGE’s website at www.lg.com/my/privacy and (b) compliance with relevant personal information protection laws and regulations for the following purpose(s):-:

i) LGE to organize, manage and administer the Promotion.

ii) Other LGE marketing and promotional activities which may be organized by LGE from time to time.

 

2. LGE may use my information, personal data, including sensitive personal data, and/or disclose such information to relevant LGE affiliates, government authorities, legal or other professional advisers, consultants, agents, and/or any relevant third parties for the Purpose(as defined in LGE’s website).

 

3. Such relevant LGE affiliates, government authorities, legal or other professional advisers, consultants, agents, and/or any relevant third parties may be located outside my country of residence and LGE may transfer my information, personal data, including sensitive personal data outside my country of residence for the Purpose as defined in LGE’s website.

Acknowledgement

1. I acknowledge and confirm that I have read and understood the Terms and Conditions of my participation in this Promotion and that I may contact LGE at +603 7962 7777 to change the consent granted herein relating to my personal information at any time.

 

2. I hereby release LGE, LGE affiliates, government authorities, legal or other professional advisors, consultants, agents, and/or any relevant third parties from any and all liability in relation to their use, collection, disclosure and processing of my information, personal data, including sensitive personal data, in the manner and for the Purpose as described herein.

 

3. I fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and conditions of this Promotion and agree to indemnify LGE and the Participating Retailer from any claims, losses, liability, and damages of any kind that may be incurred, sustained, or arising in connection with my participation in this Promotion or my acceptance or misuse of the Prizes including but not limited to, any injury, death, damage, loss, or accident to person or property, or from my respective breach of the rules, terms and conditions of the Promotion or my infringement of any law, regulation and/or policies.