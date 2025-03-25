LG PAYDAY SALES MARCH 2025 PROMOTION TERMS AND CONDITIONS

This Promotion is sponsored by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd 200001003055 (505660-U) (AJL932279) ("LGE") subject to the Terms & Conditions herein.



PROMOTION A. FREE GIFT

Eligible Products Eligible Gifts Washtower :

WT1410NHEG.ABGRPML

WT2116SHB.ABLREML One (1) unit of Tefal Garment Care Ixeo worth RM 1,899 per purchase. Limited to 10 sets only. Refrigerator:

GC-V257CQFW.AEPRLML

GC-X257CSES.ABSRLML

GC-X257CQES.AMCRLML

GC-V22FFQMB.AEPRLML

GC-V24FFCHB.AEVRLML

GV-K25FFGEB.ABMRLML One (1) set of Complimentary Premium Non Stick Cookware (5pcs) worth RM 399 per purchase. Limited to 30 sets only. Air Conditioner:

S3-Q09JARPA.ATWGSEE

S3-Q12JARPA.ATWGSEE

S3-Q18KLRPA.ATWGSEE

S3-Q24K2RPA.ATWGSEE

S3-Q09JATPA.ATWGSEE

S3-Q12JATPA.ATWGSEE

S3-Q18KLTPA.ATWGSEE

S3-Q24K2TPA.ATWGSEE Free Basic Installation





PROMOTION B. TOUCH ’n GO eWALLET CREDIT REBATE

Eligible Products Eligible Gifts 27SR50F-W One (1) time of RM100 Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit 27GS85Q-B One (1) time of RM120 Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit 32GS85Q-B One (1) time of RM150 Touch ‘n Go eWallet Credit









1. Promotion Period starts from 25 March 2025 – 26 March 2025 [23:59].

2. Eligibility

a) This Campaign is open to individuals aged eighteen (18) years and above who are residents of Malaysia.

b) Employees of LGE, its subsidiaries, divisions, affiliates, authorizes distributors, agents (including the advertising, public relations, marketing and interactive agencies used by LGE or its affiliates) and their immediate families are not eligible to enter this Campaign. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, child, parent, grandparent, sibling, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew or first cousin. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate.

c) LGE reserves the right to verify the eligibility of each participant and to disqualify any ineligible person from (i) his/her participation in this Campaign; and (ii) receipt of any eligible gift.

3. Participating criteria’s

a) Customers who had purchased Eligible Products (as defined herein) during Promotion Period from LG Online Brand Store (“Participating Online Store);

4. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

5. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this Promotion and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. During the Promotion Period, LGE or its appointed agencies and/or relevant third party merchant may collect customers information including personal information in the form of, among others, survey forms, redemption of Gift Card(s) forms, interviews, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (whether on our own or by appointed service provided) taken during the Promotion. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Promotion, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

6. In case of any dispute, LGE reserves the right to make the final decision. LGE’s decision is final and binding no further correspondences or appeal will be entertained.

7. LGE reserves the right to exchange any rewards with other reward(s) or products of similar value without prior notice.

8. LGE accepts no responsibility for any inaccurate name or email address information provided by the participants which in resulted of the announcement e-mail not being received in accordance with these terms and conditions.

9. Participants will only be confirmed as winner(s) after the verification of validity of each participation. LGE reserves the right to check the validity of any participation. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

10. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Promotion submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion

11. The Eligible Gift will be forfeited if Winner failed to be contacted. The Eligible Gift will not be replaced in the event that it is lost, damage and stolen after it has been posted out by LGE.

12. LGE reserves the right to change any condition on the Promotion or products without prior notice.

13. The Eligible Gift is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be taken as cash. The Eligible Gift(s) must be taken as offered and cannot be varied. The Eligible Gift(s) is subjected to First Come First Serve, while stock last.

14. You have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies.

15. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfilment agencies, and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Eligible Gift or from any gift-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

16. LGE reserves the right to reject any incomplete submission form without prior notice to participants. The Eligible Gift(s) shall be made via “direct credit” into customer’s Touch ‘n Go eWallet account. The validation process will take up to 30 days or more from date of the email and Participants are advised to provide valid and complete personal information especially contact number and email address, in the event any further information needed regarding their Touch ‘n Go eWallet account.

17. LGE will not assume any responsibility or liability for all the Eligible Gift(s). LGE expressly excludes and disclaims any representations, warranties or endorsement, implied or express, written or oral, of the gift offered under this Promotion, including but not limited to any warranty of quality, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, health and safety. The Eligible Gift(s) is offered solely by the merchant under such Terms and Conditions as may be determined by the merchant. Any dispute arising from or in connection with the gift offered by the merchant shall be resolved by the users directly with the merchant.

18. Each participant agrees that LGE shall be at liberty to publish, promote, copy, reproduce, transmit, display, edit, adapt, modify, create derivative works of and/or otherwise distribute or use his/her particulars (including any publicly available Facebook/Instagram profile photo and details):

a) In connection with this Promotion and/or LGE products;

b) For the promotion and publicity of this Promotion and/or LGE products;

c) In any manner, format or media whether now known or hereinafter created, and in any part of the world, including without limitation on online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram; at LGE’s sole discretion and royalty-free and without obligation of attribution or consent.

19 All pictures and /or images of the Eligible Product(s) and the Eligible Gift found in any advertising and marketing material are for illustration purposes only and may be different from the actual products.

20. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.

21. IMPORTANT: Other terms and condition apply. If you do not agree with any of these terms and condition for any reason, please do not participate in the Promotional Activity and do not submit any entry.