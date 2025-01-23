TRADE UP PROMOTIONS TERMS AND CONDITIONS

To Trade-Up, Participants must purchase any Participating product during the Promotion Period. Trade-Up any of your product from any brand (Recycled Product) and purchase a LG product from https://www.lg.com/my under the same category to get an instant discount. Further details below.

1. Eligible Participants : Legal resident of Malaysia above the age of 18 years old. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is open to individuals only. Corporate or other entities or groups are not eligible to participate. LGE reserves the right to verify an individual eligibility to entrants. Entries failing to comply with the Terms and Conditions herein will not be accepted.

2. Purchase is necessary on https://www.lg.com/my access and a valid email address are required.

3. Promotion Period: 00:00 GMT 23/01/2025 and shall expire on 23:59 GMT 28/02/2025.

4. During Promotion Period, Participants can Trade-Up any product from any brand and must purchase a like-for-like Participating Product on https://www.lg.com/my. To Trade-Up the Participant must select Trade-Up before adding to Basket and answer a questionnaire about the old product to be ‘Traded-Up’. LGE will accept any brand and any condition so long as the product categories match. Participants will receive an instant discount upon checkout. When the new product is delivered, the old (Trade-Up) product will be collected by LGE’s appointed third party courier service provider to be recycled, for free.

5. Additional Conditions:

a) One product can be recycled from each category per household.

b) The discount will only apply if the new product and recycled product categories match.

c) The recycled product can be from any brand.

d) Only redeemable online via https://www.lg.com/my.

6. There is no minimum order value to be eligible for The Promotion.

7. How to claim:

a) Eligible Participant to purchase any Participating Product.

b) When purchasing a Participating Product via https://www.lg.com/my, Participants will be prompted to participate in the Trade-Up discount and will be led to answer a questionnaire detailing information about the old product. Thereafter, the discount will be determined and instantly applied at checkout.

i. The Promotion incentivises recycling old electrical goods.

ii. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other offers and/or coupons and/or programs and/or campaigns/promotions not mentioned herein.

c) Once purchased, Participants must ensure that the recycled product has been uninstalled and ready to be collected at the same time the new product is delivered.

i. Includes disconnecting, draining of water, account sign-outs, data wiping and any other relevant actions.

ii. Recycled products cannot be returned once removed and have zero value.

iii. If the product to be recycled is not ready within 15 minutes of the designated courier’s arrival, the LGE reserves the right to refuse delivery of the new product.

iv. The customer may have to pay the Trade-up discount back.

v. Cables and remote controls are not essential but these can be removed for recycling upon request.

8. This Promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment please enquire with LGE to determine stock availability.

9. Participants must ensure that the details provided in the form are true, accurate, current and complete. LGE will not entertain any requests by Participants to amend any errors made by Participants in the questionnaire submitted to us.

10. In the event of a return, the Participant will only receive a refund for the amount paid. The old recycled product will not be returned nor will the Participant receive any amount.

11. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for any other form of compensation. The Offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

12. LGE reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

13. LGE will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of LGE which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

14. LGE will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. LGE does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

15. LGE will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of LGE.

16. LGE and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude LGE’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

17. The Promotion shall be void where restricted or prohibited by law.

18. LGE collects personal data in order to conduct this promotion and entry is conditional on providing this personal data. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the collection, use, disclosure and processing of your personal information by LG Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (“LGE”), its affiliates, third party, business partners and/or service providers in order to conduct the Promotion, and in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy at LGE will also use and handle personal data as set out in its Privacy Policy, which can be viewed https://www.lg.com/my/privacy . A request to access, update or correct any private information should be directed to LGE.

19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

20. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

22. LGE reserves the right to disqualify any participant suspected of fraud, hacking, tampering with the Promotion submission process or if LGE believes that the Participant’s entry and/or results has been manipulated in any way by machines or computers or breach of any terms and conditions of the Promotion.

23. By participating in this Promotion, each consumer agrees to release and hold LGE and its employee, officers, directors, shareholders, agents ,representatives, parents companies, affiliate ,subsidiaries, licenses, advertising, promotion and fulfillment agencies , and legal advisor , harmless from any and all losses , damages, rights claims and actions of any kind in connection with the Promotion or resulting from acceptance, possession , use or misuse of the Trade Up-related activity, including without limitation, personal injury ,death and property damage, and claims based on publicity rights, defamation , or invasion of privacy.

24. Participants have fully and unconditionally agree to be bound by all rules, terms and condition of this Promotion and agree to keep harmless to the organizers from any claims, losses, liability and damage, loss, accident to person or property or from the respective your breach of the rules, terms and condition of this Promotion or your infringement of any law, regulation and / or policies

25. The Terms and Condition stated herein shall be governed by and interpreted in accordance with Malaysian Laws and the parties submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Malaysian Courts.