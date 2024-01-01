Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
335L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Silver Finish

Specs

Reviews

Support

335L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Silver Finish

GC-B369NLRM

335L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Silver Finish

(0)
GC-B369NLRM

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-B369NLRM
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
335L / 306L
COMPRESSOR
Bottom Freezer
TYPE
Smart inverter compressor
COLOR
Silver

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    306

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1720 x 677

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    306

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    202

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    69

  • Product Weight (kg)

    62

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1720 x 677

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Silver

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Handle

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED (TOP)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2 (Deco Front White)

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

Our picks for you