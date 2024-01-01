We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
335L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Silver Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
306
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1720 x 677
-
Finish (Door)
Silver
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
306
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
202
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
69
-
Product Weight (kg)
62
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1720 x 677
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Silver
-
Handle Type
Pocket Handle
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3
-
Refrigerator Light
LED (TOP)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2 (Deco Front White)
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
