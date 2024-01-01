Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Nett 420L Bottom Freezer with DoorCooling+ & Inverter Linear Compressor, Matte Black

GC-B529NQCZ

DIMENSIONS

GC-B529NQCZ
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
454L / 420L
COMPRESSOR
Bottom Freezer
TYPE
Inverter linear compressor
COLOR
Matte Black

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Gross Storage - Total

    454L

  • Gross Storage - Freezer

    155L

  • Gross Storage - Refrigerator

    299L

  • Net Storage - Total

    420L

  • Net Storage - Freezer

    130L

  • Net Storage - Refrigerator

    290L

GENERAL

  • 10 year warranty on Compressor

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    4

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

  • Door Cooling

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Bio Shield (Gasket)

    Yes

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Handle Type - Type

    Side Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    Yes

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf - Folding Shelf

    Yes (1)

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes (6)

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - One

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller

    Yes

  • Egg Tray

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Ice maker

    Twist - Moving Ice Maker

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Product

    700 x 1720 x 700

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Packing

    747 x 1804 x 772

  • Weight (kg) - Net

    76

  • Weight (kg) - Packing

    84

