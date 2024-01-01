We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
455L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Matte Black Finish
Keep Food Fresher for Longer
The LG Smart Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh produce by reducing internal temperature fluctuations.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1850 x 700
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
527
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
B/Freezer
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Touch-88-white
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
9
-
Product Weight (kg)
86
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1850 x 700
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
Side Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
527
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
-
Shelf_Folding
2-step folding
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
3 Transparent
