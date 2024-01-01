Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GC-B569NQCM

455L Bottom Freezer Fridge in Matte Black Finish

front View
Smart Inverter Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 year parts warranty

With low vibration and minimal moving parts the LG Smart Inverter Compressor is quiet and durable. As the heart of your refrigerator we back the Smart Inverter Compressor with a 10 year parts warranty.*

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

LINEARCooling™

Keep Food Fresher for Longer

The LG Smart Linear Compressor helps maintain the appearance and taste of fresh produce by reducing internal temperature fluctuations.

REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-2-LINEARCooling-Desktop

REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-3-LINEARCooling-Desktop

REF-AP-Universe2-Basic-MatteBlackSteel-03-4-LINEARCooling-Desktop

24 Hours Even Cooling

24 Hours Even Cooling

Precise Temperature Control.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment between LGE models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0.5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0.5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0.5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0.5℃) and Top Freezer B606S(±1.0℃).
*No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

Up to 32%* Faster

DoorCooling+

Up to 32%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge help maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 24.8℃ to 8℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GBB60NSZHE) and DoorCooling+ model (GBB72NSDFN).

Optimizing Humidity

FRESHBalancer™

Optimizing Humidity

The FRESHBalancer™ securely retains moisture, while the moving controllers maintain the optimal humidity for fruits and vegetables, depending on the mode you set.
Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type

FRESHConverter™

Choose Optimum Temperature by Food Type

FRESHConverter™ maintains optimal condition of your meat, fish and vegetables respectively.
Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Saving Smart Inverter Compressor

LG's intelligent Smart Inverter Compressor is an energy expert, adjusting cooling power based on quantities of stored food and the inside and outside temperature of the refrigerator. The Smart Inverter Compressor also generates less noise, making your kitchen a quiet, relaxing place to enjoy. Backed by a 10 years warranty!

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
**A+++-40% means 40% more efficient than threshold value for A+++ refrigerator. (A+++ to D scale).
***The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-B569NQCM
Product Weight (kg)
86
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1850 x 700
Product Type
B/Freezer
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1850 x 700

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    527

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Touch-88-white

  • Express Cool

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    9

  • Product Weight (kg)

    86

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1850 x 700

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Side Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    527

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    2-step folding

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    3 Transparent

