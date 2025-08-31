Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
171L Vertical Freezer in Essence Matte Black

171L Vertical Freezer in Essence Matte Black

171L Vertical Freezer in Essence Matte Black

GN-304SHBR
Front view
Front view door open
Drawer detail
Handle
Handle
Handle
Door
Left side with door open
Top perspective with door open
Left Perspective view
Right Perspective view
Left side
Right side
Side view
Back view
Front view
Front view door open
Drawer detail
Handle
Handle
Handle
Door
Left side with door open
Top perspective with door open
Left Perspective view
Right Perspective view
Left side
Right side
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • Vertical Freezer
  • 6 Freezer Shelves
  • 4 Door Baskets
  • Sleek Design
Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

Smart Storage

Smart Storage

With 6 shelves and 1 Drawer, you can now organize your frozen food giving easy access to all food items.
Trendy Design

Trendy Design

From a contemporary look to practical usage, the unique square type handle enhances the charm of the product and makes it easy to use.
Floor Space Saving

Floor Space Saving

Now utilize the floor space in a better way with this 530mm wide freezer.
Direct Shelf Cooling

Direct Shelf Cooling

Cooling from each shelf offers faster and better cooling performance.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GN-304SHBR

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Handle Type

    Vertical Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4 Full

  • Drawer_Freezer

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    37

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    40

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    530 x 1300 x 600

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

