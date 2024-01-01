We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
595L Slim French Door Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
458
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
458
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
315
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
125
-
Product Weight (kg)
115
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
LED (1)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes (1)
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Freezer Light
LED (2)
