470L Multi Door Fridge in Essence Black Steel

470L Multi Door Fridge in Essence Black Steel

GC-B47FFQAB

470L Multi Door Fridge in Essence Black Steel

Front view
A man is walking towards the refrigerator
Efficient and modern

Sleek design with optimal performance

detailed picture of the refrigerator

Attention to detail

The refrigerator’s sleek design, modern features and classy colors make this refrigerator a stunning addition to any kitchen. A refrigerator that maximizes performance and comfort all at once.
Shows that this refrigerator has a large capacity

Spacious enough for foodies and big families

The large internal capacity allows you to store many different foods at once, so you don't have to worry about running out of refrigerator space.
Shows that the food in the refrigerator remains fresh without being frozen

Total No Frost

Cold air circulates evenly throughout the refrigerator, keeping your food frost-free and fresh. Your foods are always conveniently ready to use without the need to manually defrost.
Express the efficient cold air effect of the refrigerator

Multi Air Flow

Multiple vents inside the refrigerator evenly circulate cool air, maintaining optimal humidity and temperature levels. Foods are kept fresher longer no matter where is it stored.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

The soft LED panel on the refrigerator shines brightly

Soft LED panel lighting

Soft LED panels illuminate the entire refrigerator evenly to help you find items quickly and easily.
The shelves in the refrigerator hold heavy pans

Tempered Glass Rack

Durable enough to hold any heavy kitchenware without the risk of breaking. The racks are easy to clean and does not leave any stains or odors.
Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    833 x 1850 x 678

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    French Door (4Door)

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes [External LED]

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    96

  • Product Weight (kg)

    87

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    833 x 1850 x 678

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    STS

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2 Full

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Transparent

