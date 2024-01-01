We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
470L Multi Door Fridge in Essence Black Steel
*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
833 x 1850 x 678
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
French Door (4Door)
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes [External LED]
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
96
-
Product Weight (kg)
87
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
833 x 1850 x 678
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
STS
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top + Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2 Full
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Transparent
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.