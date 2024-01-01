We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
458L Slim French Door Fridge with InstaView Door-in-Door™ in Matte Black Finish
Summary
Key Specs
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Multi Door
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
External LED Display
Button-88-white
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
125
-
115
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 734
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
Yes (Door-in-Door)
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PCM
Finish (Door)
Matte Black PCM
-
No
-
No
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
6
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
2
-
Yes
-
Yes (2)
-
1-step folding
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
No
-
Top LED
-
No
-
6 Tranparent
