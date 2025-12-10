About Cookies on This Site

575l French Door Fridge with Auto Ice Maker in Essence Black Steel Finish

GV-B23FFQPB
Front view of 575L Multi-door Refrigerator Essence Black Steel with LinearCooling™, DoorCooling+™, FRESHConverter+™ GV-B23FFQPB.AEPRLML
front open view with food stored.
detailed view of the upper part of the fridge.
detailed view of the bottom drawer part of the fridge.
detailed veiw of control panel of fresh converter.
detailed view of ice bucket.
left side view.
right side view.
side view.
back view.
Key Features

  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling+ ™
  • FRESHConverter+™
lg multi door refrigerator placed in a modern kitchen.

Reflecting your lifestyle

Close up view of an lg multi door refrigerator with various fresh fruits and vegetables.

LinearCooling™

Seals in freshness longer

Close up view of an lg french door refrigerator with various fresh fruits and vegetables.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Cooling freshly and quickly

Close up view of the fresh converter feature in an lg multi door refrigerator.

FRESHConverter+™

Temperature set by food type

Close up view of hygiene fresh feature in an lg multi door refrigerator.

Hygiene Fresh+ ™

Keep the air in your fridge fresh

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1).

lg refrigerator linear cooling keeps food fresh for up to 7 days with plus or minus 0.5 celcius temperature control.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Cooling freshly and quickly 

Drinks get colder2) with reliable DoorCooling⁺ ™ technology.

lg refrigerator door cooling technology helps foods and beverages to maintain consistent temperature.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Fresh food with fresh saving

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ saves energy by adjusting motor speed.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

FRESHConverter+™

Temperature set by food type

Store food at the appropriate temperature settings for meat, fish and vegetables.

*The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat, Fish, and Vegetables.

Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™

Reduces bacteria3) and odors, increases freshness

Keep the air in your fridge fresh with Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™, which deodorizes and reduces up to 99.999%4) of bacteria3).

Auto Ice Maker

Plenty of ice with non plumbing

Save time and effort with easy freezing and automatic ice storage.

Auto ice maker feature of lg french door refrigerator, creating and storing ice.

*If you manually put water into the water tank, ice is automatically made.

Chill anywhere, anytime

Place it anywhere, hassle-free, with a non-plumbed system and a large water container for lasting convenience.

Smart Learner

Intelligent cooling with data analysis

Smart Fresh Air technology analyzes usage patterns to adjust energy use5) and prevent sudden temperature rises when the fridge door is opened.

The lg refrigerator analyzes usage patterns to reduce unnecessary power consumption during low-usage nights.

Night

The lg refrigerator analyzes usage patterns by learning frequent opening times to prevent sudden temperature increases.

Day

LG ThinQ®

Keep your cool from anywhere with LG ThinQ®

LG ThinQ® home assistant provides intelligent solutions for appliances, delivering comfort and convenience to the home.

Smart Diagnosis™

Keeps you a step ahead

Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.
*ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

1)LinearCooling™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LGE model LFB61BLGAI. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LFB61BLGAI. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.

2)DoorCooling⁺ ™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results of using LG's internal testing method. Comparing time for the temperature to drop of the water container placed in the top basket between DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole closed and DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole opened of LGE model LFB61BLGAI.
-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
-Applicable models only.

3)Bacteria
-Bacteria used in the test: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiella pneumonia

4)Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™
-The number of bacteria3) was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial3) removal performance is the laboratory test result where direct interactions were observed.
-This figure represents the bacteria3) removal performance of the filter.
-Tested by TÜV Rheinland, test method refering to the ISO27447 test protocol.
-Results may vary in real use conditions.

5)Smart Learner
-In case that fridge room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.
-To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher smartphones.
-Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Service availability which may vary by country and model.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GV-B23FFQPB

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1777 x 736

  • PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    108

  • Product Weight (kg)

    102

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1777 x 736

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    White (In Cabinet)

  • Handle Type

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    4 Transparent

