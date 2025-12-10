We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
575l French Door Fridge with Auto Ice Maker in Essence Black Steel Finish
575l French Door Fridge with Auto Ice Maker in Essence Black Steel Finish
575l French Door Fridge with Auto Ice Maker in Essence Black Steel Finish
GV-B23FFQPB
()
Key Features
- LinearCooling™
- DoorCooling+ ™
- FRESHConverter+™
Reflecting your lifestyle
LinearCooling™
Seals in freshness longer
DoorCooling⁺ ™
Cooling freshly and quickly
FRESHConverter+™
Temperature set by food type
Hygiene Fresh+ ™
Keep the air in your fridge fresh
LinearCooling™
Seals in farm freshness longer
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1).
DoorCooling⁺ ™
Cooling freshly and quickly
Drinks get colder2) with reliable DoorCooling⁺ ™ technology.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
Fresh food with fresh saving
The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ saves energy by adjusting motor speed.
*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).
FRESHConverter+™
Temperature set by food type
Store food at the appropriate temperature settings for meat, fish and vegetables.
*The temperature setting can be changed by pressing the select button. There are three different modes: Meat, Fish, and Vegetables.
Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™
Reduces bacteria3) and odors, increases freshness
Keep the air in your fridge fresh with Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™, which deodorizes and reduces up to 99.999%4) of bacteria3).
Auto Ice Maker
Plenty of ice with non plumbing
Save time and effort with easy freezing and automatic ice storage.
*If you manually put water into the water tank, ice is automatically made.
Chill anywhere, anytime
Place it anywhere, hassle-free, with a non-plumbed system and a large water container for lasting convenience.
Smart Learner
Intelligent cooling with data analysis
Smart Fresh Air technology analyzes usage patterns to adjust energy use5) and prevent sudden temperature rises when the fridge door is opened.
Night
Day
LG ThinQ®
Keep your cool from anywhere with LG ThinQ®
LG ThinQ® home assistant provides intelligent solutions for appliances, delivering comfort and convenience to the home.
Smart Diagnosis™
Keeps you a step ahead
Troubleshoots minor issues and update maintenance alerts so you can avoid the hassle of service calls.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.
*ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)LinearCooling™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LGE model LFB61BLGAI. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LFB61BLGAI. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
2)DoorCooling⁺ ™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results of using LG's internal testing method. Comparing time for the temperature to drop of the water container placed in the top basket between DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole closed and DoorCooling⁺ ™ hole opened of LGE model LFB61BLGAI.
-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
-Applicable models only.
3)Bacteria
-Bacteria used in the test: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiella pneumonia
4)Hygiene Fresh⁺ ™
-The number of bacteria3) was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter. Bacterial3) removal performance is the laboratory test result where direct interactions were observed.
-This figure represents the bacteria3) removal performance of the filter.
-Tested by TÜV Rheinland, test method refering to the ISO27447 test protocol.
-Results may vary in real use conditions.
5)Smart Learner
-In case that fridge room's setting temp is 1℃ or 2℃, this function will not be activated.
-To use ThinQ features, you need to install the 'LG ThinQ' app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android 7.0 or higher, iOS 14.0 or higher smartphones.
-Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required. Service availability which may vary by country and model.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1777 x 736
PERFORMANCE - Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
FEATURES - InstaView
No
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Multi Door
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
108
Product Weight (kg)
102
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1777 x 736
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
InstaView
No
Cleaning Time
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
VCM
Finish (Door)
Essence Black Steel
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
White (In Cabinet)
Handle Type
No
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
N/A
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
6
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Shelf_Folding
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
No
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
Drawer_Freezer
4 Transparent
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.
Find locally
Similar Products