384L Single Door Fridge in Mint Finish
Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space
Designed for a Better Life
A Custom-built Look Made Easy
*It is recommended that products be installed with the proper distance around.
sub
Clean Lines that Fit your Style
The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon color, it shows that the product is perfectly inserted into the kitchen wall and shows built-in look.
Smooth Lines to Fit Any Décor
The outer rim of the product is highlighted in neon colors, showing that the surface of the product in contact with the wall is flat and free from curvature.
A Door to Suit your Taste
It shows that the direction of the handle can be changed left and right by emphasizing the neon color on the product handle.
sub
The inside of the product is transparent, cold air comes out, and fresh fruits and salads are shown next to the product image.
Keep Food Fresh for up to 7 Days
There is a cute blackboard with vegetables. There's a graph in the middle of this board. This graph explains that LG Linear Cooling can reduce the temperature difference in refrigerators.
Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster
The front view of a refrigerator with the light on inside. Blue rays of light shine down over the contents from the DoorCooling function.
sub
The Right Moisture for Extra Freshness
It shows that there is a button for maintaining the proper moisture level of fruits and vegetables and can be moved by hand.
A Blast of Cold Air in an Instant
The Express Cool button is enlarged and highlighted, and cold air comes out from the inside.
The inner rim of the product is highlighted in neon color to show a large storage space of the product with fully stored.
Foldable Flexible Shelf
This image shows that you can easily store large items by folding the shelf.
A Handy Place for your Favorite Small Items
This image tells you that you can store small items in a drawer where you can easily take them out.
Compact Wine Rack
This image shows that wine and other beverages can be stored efficiently.
This image shows a mobile phone with a Larder and a ThinQ screen. Around the mobile phone, icons that introduce ThinQ functions are displayed.
*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
sub
Link your Fridge & Smartphone
The woman is looking at her cell phone.
Open Door Alerts
The man is looking at his cell phone, and the door of the product is slightly open.
Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty
Logo of Smart Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty and Smart Inverter
*Test is based on "KS C ISO 15502" Standard (Model : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)
FAQ
How do I clean the LG Objet Collection® product?
A) For the appliance exterior, use a clean sponge or soft cloth and a mild detergent in warm water. Do not use abrasive or harsh cleaners. Dry thoroughly with a soft cloth. Do not use contaminated cloths. Always use a dedicated cloth and wipe in the same direction as the grain. This helps reduce surface staining and tarnishing.
B) Please refer to the Owner’s Manual for more detailed cleaning guide for your LG Objet Collection® product.
Can I get a color sample prior to purchase?
Search for your nearest store using the “Where to buy” function at the bottom of the corresponding page. By visiting the store, you can take a look at the actual product samples.
You will be able to simulate your desired custom color options at LG Objet Collection Virtual Experience Zone.
LG Objet Collection Virtual Experience Zone : Please note that the LG Objet Collection Virtual Experience Zone is intended for illustration purposes only and actual colors may vary in contrast with real surroundings.
Do Freezers come in different colors?
LG has worked with the experts to bring you color options that will harmoniously fit into any interior. Choose from the following selection of colors: Mist Beige, Mist Mint, etc.
Summary
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
231
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Mint
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
LnF(Larder)
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes [Inner Dot Display]
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
92
-
Product Weight (kg)
85
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1860 x 707
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Finish (Door)
Mint
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
Bar (Easy Open)
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
231
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
5
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
5 Bottles
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
