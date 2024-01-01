Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
360L Top Freezer Fridge in Clay Pink Finish

GN-B332PPGB

GN-B332PPGB

360L Top Freezer Fridge in Clay Pink Finish

GN-B332PPGB
Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period).

Even

Even & Fast Cooling in Any Where

LG DoorCooling ™ makes inside temperature more even and cool 35% quicker than
conventional cooling system.
It significantly reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side
of the compartment.
Fast & Even Cooling
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

/my/images/spec/b332ppgb-m.jpg
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
360L / 335L
COMPRESSOR
Top Freezer
TYPE
Smart inverter compressor
COLOR
Clay Pink

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Finish (Door)

    Clay Pink

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    256

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    68

  • Product Weight (kg)

    62

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Touch Twist (Moving Tray)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Clay Pink

  • Handle Type

    Pocket Handle

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3 Full

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes 1EA

