694L Side-by-Side Fridge in Silver Finish

GC-B257SLVL

DIMENSIONS

GC-B257SLVL

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    655

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinium Silver

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    655

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    416

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    116

  • Product Weight (kg)

    106

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Platinium Silver

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED (1)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (3)

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    LED (1)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (3)

