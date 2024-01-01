Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
508L Side-by-Side Fridge in Gold Finish

GC-B507PGAM

508L Side-by-Side Fridge in Gold Finish

front view

Expressing the function of a frost-free refrigerator with strawberries.

Total No Frost

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

The inside of the refrigerator expressing the chill.

Multi Air Flow

Air flows in every direction to keep your
food fresh, no matter where you place it.
Top view image of refrigerator door open

Touch LED Display

The LED display adds a touch of class to your fridge while providing a convenient way to alter the settings.
A white light is shining inside the refrigerator.

Soft LED
Panel Lighting

LED lighting is brighter and easier on the eyes.

An image showing the entire interior of the refrigerator.

Tempered glass shelves

Tempered glasses are strong enough to hold your heavy items.

Summary

Product Weight (kg)
83
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
910 x 1786 x 643
Product Type
Side by Side
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    910 x 1786 x 643

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    P/S3

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Touch-88-white

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    93

  • Product Weight (kg)

    83

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    910 x 1786 x 643

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    P/S3

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Non-Transparent

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

