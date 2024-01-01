Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
674L Side-by-Side Fridge with UVnano® Water Dispenser in Matte Black Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

674L Side-by-Side Fridge with UVnano® Water Dispenser in Matte Black Finish

GC-L257CQEL

674L Side-by-Side Fridge with UVnano® Water Dispenser in Matte Black Finish


Smart Inverter Compressor1

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

Self-Cleaning Water Dispenser5
UV Nano

Self-Cleaning Water Dispenser

The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour, or can be activated manually.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

99.999% Fresh Air6
Hygiene Fresh+™

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

Up to 19%* Faster

DoorCooling+™

Up to 19%* Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

The air vents located at the front of the fridge help maintain temperature to keep your food items fresh.

*Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing the time needed for temperature of the top door basket to drop from 32℃ to 7℃ between LGE's Non-DoorCooling+ model (GF-L613PL) and DoorCooling+ model (GF-L570PL).

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

ThinQ™

With ThinQ™, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control HygieneFRESH+™, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

ThinQ™1

ThinQ™

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-L257CQEL
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
674L / 635L
COMPRESSOR
Side By Side
TYPE
Smart inverter compressor
COLOR
Matte Black

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    635

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    635

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    416

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    121

  • Product Weight (kg)

    111

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Water Only Dispenser

    Yes

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Automatic Indoor

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    LED(1)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (3)

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    LED (1)

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes (3)

