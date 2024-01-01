We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
567L Stainless Steel, Dispenser & Minibar Side by Side
All Spec
GENERAL APPEARANCE FEATURE
-
Color/Finishing
Stainless Steel
-
Micom (Temperature Control)
External
-
Water & Ice Dispenser
Yes
-
Soft Touch Minibar
Yes
-
Internal Filteration
Yes
-
Linear Compressor
Yes
GENERAL INTERIOR FEATURE
-
Ice Beam Door Cooling
Yes
-
Bioshield
Yes
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Auto Ice Maker
Yes
GROSS CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
567
NET CAPACITY (LITRES)
-
Total
506
-
Refrigerator
348
-
Freezer
158
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Product (Width x Height x Depth)
894x1753x725
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
959x1892x776
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Net
123
-
Packing
135
